Sports, Cricket

LIVE| SA vs IND, 3rd Test Day 3: Kohli, Vijay solid after Pujara's dismissal

Published Jan 26, 2018, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
Score: India 97-3, lead South Africa by 88 runs, Murali Vijay 25*; Virat Kohli 23*; Vernon Philander (2/18), Morne Morkel (1/13)
Johannesburg: Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli have steadied the Indian innings after losing KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara early on Day 3 of the third Test here on Friday. While there has been an awkward bounce, the two have managed to build a partnership.

India are 57-3 in 22 overs

 

WICKET! Morne Morkel strikes as Cheteshwar Pujara departs, India lose third wicket. Proteas on top as they strike twice. First Rahul and now Pujara both caught in slips by Faf du Plessis.

India are 51-2 in 19 overs

WICKET! Early setback for India, KL Rahul dismissed by Vernon Philander for 16 runs. Rahul pushes at ball outside off stump. The ball takes edge and goes to Faf  du Plessis at second slip.

Preview: After Jasprit Bumrah’s maiden five-wicket haul helped India bowl out Proteas for 194 runs in the first innings on Thursday, handing them seven-run lead, Virat Kohli and other batsmen will look to put on huge total on board on the third day of the third Test against South Africa here at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday.

India will begin the third day's play at 49/1, 42 runs ahead of South Africa's first-innings lead. The visitors got off to a worst start as, Parthiv Patel, who opened the batting alongside Murali Vijay, failed with the bat and was dismissed for just 16 runs by Vernon Philander.

Rahul and Vijay ensured that there was no further loss of wicket, the two put on unbeaten 32-run stand at stumps on Day 2 on Thursday.

The wicket has helped the bowlers so far and the onus will be on the Indian batsman to put up a challenging total against the formidable South African attack on a track that has been bowlers' best friend.

Tags: live cricket score, south africa vs india, johannesburg test
Location: South Africa, Gauteng, Johannesburg


