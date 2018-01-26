search on deccanchronicle.com
ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: India beat Bangladesh, face Pakistan in semifinals

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 26, 2018, 10:17 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2018, 10:23 am IST
Prithvi Shaw-led Indian side outplayed Bangladesh to win the quarterfinals by 131 runs at the Queenstown Events Centre.
India beat Bangladesh by 131 runs to seal a place in the semifinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 (Photo: Twitter / ICC)
Queenstown: Prithvi Shaw-led outplayed Bangladesh to storm into the semifinals of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 World Cup 2018 here on Friday, which also happens to be India’s Republic Day. India will face Pakistan in the semifinal while Afghanistan will take on Australia for a place in the final.

Electing to bat, India scored 265 on the back of Shubman Gill’s 86 and Abhishek Sharma’s 50. Skipper Shaw, who opened the innings, scored 40.

Indian bowlers then came to the party as they bundled out their Asian neighbours for 134, sealing a big 131-run win at the Queenstown Events Centre.

Tags: icc u-19 world cup 2018, india vs bangladesh, india vs pakistan


