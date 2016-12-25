Sports, Cricket

Ex-IPL chairman Chirayu Amin arrested in Gujarat for drinking

Published Dec 25, 2016, 10:24 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2016, 10:29 am IST
Chirayu Amin was also the BCCI vice-president, and currently serves as the Baroda Cricket Association president.
Chirayu Amin had taken over as the IPL chairman from Lalit Modi in 2010. (Photo: PTI)
Vadodara: Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Chirayu Amin was arrested, along with 250 others, in Vadodara on Thursday.

Consumption of alcohol in Gujarat has been cited as the main reason for these arrests, according to reports. Gujarat is one of the states in India that has banned the consumption of alcohol.

Amin, who had taken over as the IPL chairman from Lalit Modi, also served as the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a while. Currently, he is the serving as the Baroda Cricket Association chief.

“We have recovered 103 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and 113 of beer worth Rs 1,28,950 from the spot,” Vadodara Superintendent of Police Saurabh Tolambiya was quoted as saying in sports news portal Sportskeeda.

“Many men and women appeared inebriated and so were taken to a hospital to collect their blood samples to verify presence of alcohol in their body.”

