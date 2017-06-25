 LIVE !  :  With the series still tied at a deadlock after the wash out of the first ODI, the second match could also be under threat. (Photo: AP) Live cricket score | WI vs Ind, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli's Team India look for victory
 
India are yet to win a match after their fateful loss to Pakistan in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final last week.
Port of Spain: With the first ODI washed out with rain before the completion of even one innings, India will be looking to get the early lead in the five-match series against hosts West Indies, on Sunday.

India, who have been on great form under iconic captain Virat Kohli, have come to the Caribbean islands seeking for redemption after suffering a 180-run defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

With the series still tied at a deadlock after the wash out of the first ODI, the second match could also be under threat of being called off as rains are expected to hit the Trinidad capital.

India are yet to win a match after their fateful loss to Pakistan last week.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Dinesh Karthik.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope(wk), Jason Mohammed, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins, Rovman Powell, Kesrick Williams.

