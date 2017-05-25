 BREAKING !  :  Representational image Bengaluru police arrests 3 Pakistani nationals staying under false identities
 
Sports, Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar ‘glad to have played when India became nerve centre of cricket’

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 25, 2017, 1:30 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2017, 1:30 pm IST
Sachin Tendulkar credited the director of the film 'Sachin: A billion dreams', James Erskine, for capturing the growth of cricket in India.
Sachin Tendulkar said that he did not have much idea about cricket when he had just started playing. (Photo: PTI)
 Sachin Tendulkar said that he did not have much idea about cricket when he had just started playing. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar feels that he was luck to have played the game at a time when its presence and popularity in India grew manifold, and culminated in the country becoming a cricketing superpower.

Tendulkar, whose documentary ‘Sachin: A billion dreams’ releases on Friday, credited the film’s director James Erskine for not only capturing his growth as a cricketer, but also the overall growth of the sport within the nation.

“James Erskine, my director, was clear this is something we had to document,” Tendulkar said to Economic Times. “He wanted to portray this change that our country has undergone in the last 30 years because that's also the story of why and how cricket has become what it is.”

The 44-year-old, who has scored over 15,000 runs in Test, and more than 18,000 runs in ODI cricket, went on to say that he did not have much idea about the sport when he had just started playing the sport.

“When I played I had very little knowledge of it all. It was all a cocoon,” he said. “But others, my family, friends and people associated were seeing this change like you all did.

"I am glad I have lived and played cricket at a time when the game was transformed like the way it has and how India turned into the nerve centre of the game something that needs showcasing."

Tags: sachin tendulkar, sachin a billion dreams, team india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Sachin Tendulkar

Adventure of T20 has changed approach in chasing: Sachin Tendulkar

Asked about the loss, Tendulkar said, “I feel if we were allowed to play that match today, the players will approach that game differently.”
24 May 2017 12:49 AM
Sachin Tendulkar at the trailer launch of his film.

Sachin Tendulkar's biopic made tax-free in Odisha

Entertainment tax for the movie has been waived for audience as Sachin is a source of inspiration for the youth.
24 May 2017 9:04 AM
(L) Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (R) Sachin posing with other members of the Indian cricket team.

Sachin's film premiere: Virat-Anushka come together; Dhoni, other cricketers attend

Cricketers gathered in Mumbai on Tuesday for a special screening of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's biopic.
24 May 2017 9:10 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Sachin Tendulkar held the premiere of his upcoming biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Mumbai for stars of the film industry and other celebrities. on Wednesday (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin's film premiere: SRK, Aamir, Bachchans, Ranveer, other stars shine
Cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Suresh Raina were the guests on an episode of Kapil Sharma's reality show that was shot in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina shoot for Kapil's show
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon promoted their film 'Raabta' on the sets of the reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma L'il Champs' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta pair Sushant and Kriti bring out their fun side on reality show
Celebrities from Bollywood and the cricketing world converged at the engagement function of cricketer Zaheer Khan with actress Sagarika Ghatge held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Zaheer-Sagarika's engagement: Virat-Anushka, B-Town and cricketers dazzle
Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and several other stars were present for the Muhurat ceremony of the film 'Genius', the debut of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dharmendra, Hema Malini, other stars launch debut film of Anil Sharma's son
Amitabh Bachchan was one of the star attractions at a bash to celebrate Mumbai Indians' IPL title in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan joins Sachin, Mumbai Indians stars as they celebrate IPL win
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It’s an error not misidentification: Sonam on being tagged as Deepika at Cannes

Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Cannes this year.
 

Rajinikanth's Dhanush-Pa Ranjith movie title revealed, fans going bonkers!

Rajinikanth in a still from Pa Ranjith's 'Kabali'.
 

Pakistani actress Nadia Khan accuses Hollywood actor of assaulting her daughter

"I went to the audition hoping it would be good for my child, but instead got the shock of my life," said Nadia. (Representational image)
 

Video: UK family walking on street narrowly escapes car crash

The accident happened when a car broke a signal to crash into another which swerved but ended up crashing into the family. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Sachin premiere: Virat shows excitement for a joint interaction, Anushka refuses

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the grand premiere of Sachin's biopic, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams.' (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
 

Marijuana extract can help kids with epilepsy: study

The liquid form of cannabidiol called Epidiolex obtained from cannibis can prove to be the gamechanger to treat kids with epilepsy. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin has new tricks up his sleeve

R. Ashwin and Suresh Raina. (Photo: DC)

India-Pakistan just another game: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli addresses the media.(Photo: Shiripad Naik)

Champions trophy: ‘Ruthless’ India out to defend title

M.S. Dhoni

Nothing changes in our head when we face Pakistan: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli played down the India-Pakistan rivalry, saying that playing in India colours is motivation enough. (Photo: AP)

Ravichandran Ashwin hints at ‘something new’ for Champions Trophy

After a gruelling home season of 13 Tests, Ravichandran Ashwin was advised rest during the IPL. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham