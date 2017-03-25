 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli, who injured his right shoulder while fielding in the Ranchi, has been ruled out of the final Test against Australia. (Photo: BCCI Twitter) Live Test cricket score| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 1 Virat Kohli ruled out
 
Sports, Cricket

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 25, 2017, 8:43 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2017, 8:46 am IST
Kuldeep to make his Test debut, Virat Kohli ruled out of final Test against Australia in Dharamasala.
Dharamsala: Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the fourth and final Test against Australia after he failed to get 100 per cent fit for the Test here on Saturday. Kuldeep Yadav, meanwhile, will be making his Test debut.

Will he or will he not? All eyes will be on Virat Kohli or to be precise on his right shoulder as India gear up for the fourth and final Test of the series against Australia and the last Test of their long home season, at the picturesque Dharamsala on Saturday.

The series, which has thus far seen some gritty performances, a dominating win, some riveting bowling spells and a multiple batting collapses alongside a lot of argy-bargy between both the sides, will witness its final showdown in Dharamsala as Steve Smith and Co are aiming to become the first Australian side since 2004 to win a series in India.

However, it won’t be an easy task as the hometeam – with or without Kohli – is unlikely to offer an inch.

While the wicket for the fourth Test is said to offer bounce and pace and will assist bowlers and batsmen in equal measure, it will be interesting to see how the team shape up for the last Test of what has been an enthralling series.

Squads:

M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, W Saha (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund, Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami, Virat Kohli.

