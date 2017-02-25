Our worst batting display in last two years: Virat Kohli

Pune: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday hardly minced words in criticising his team's shambolic show in the 333-run loss to Australia, saying it was easily the side's worst batting display in the last two years.

India today slumped to a humiliating loss inside three days in the first match against Australia here to trail the four-Test series 0-1.

"We got outplayed in this game. We have to take it on the chin, accept that they outplayed us. It was our worst batting display in the last two years. We were not good enough on any of the three days. It was the case of us not applying ourselves too well. We need to see what we did wrong," said Kohli at the post match presentation.

The Indian captain also agreed that the visitors exploited the conditions better.

"They exploited it better than us. They put us under pressure throughout and deserved to win this game. Credit to them they played better than us. We've had two really bad sessions and to pull it back against a quality side is very difficult. But there are no excuses. Sometimes, you have to take your hat off and tell the opposition well done," he said.

The 28-year-old expressed confidence that his team will bounce back strongly.

"I am sure we are going to bounce back strongly. It has been a good run for us (19-match unbeaten streak before this game). Good to see the crowd still supporting us," said Kohli.