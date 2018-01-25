search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| SA vs Ind, 3rd Test Day 2: South Africa 3 down as Ishant removes Rabada

Published Jan 25, 2018, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2018, 3:26 pm IST
Score: South Africa 80-3 after 30 overs (Hashim Amla 31*, AB de Villiers 0* B Kumar 2/17, Ishant Sharma 1/20), trail India by 107 runs.
Johannesburg: Hashim Amla and Kagiso Rabada are frustrating India after Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up his second wicket, as he removed Dean Elgar early on Day 2 of the third Test here on .

South Africa 16-2 from 12.3 overs

 

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar does it again, as he successfully sees off Dean Elgar, who is caught behind by wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel.

Preview

India will look to get more wickets on Thursday when they face South Africa on Day two of the third Test here at the Wanderers Stadium.

India struggled to finish their innings at 187 on Wednesday, with half-centuries by Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara being the only takeaways for them.

In reply, Bhuvneshwar Kumar came back strongly, taking the wicket of opener Aiden Markram. India were back in control after that, restricting the hosts to six for one at stumps on the first day.

The onus will be on the pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami to get more wickets, in order to restrict the Proteas to a low total.

Earlier in the day, the South African pacers had contributed together to bowl out the visitors to a low total.

India will hope to avoid giving the hosts a whitewash and will look to sign off the Test series with a consolation win.

Tags: south africa vs india, live cricket score, johannesburg test, virat kohli


