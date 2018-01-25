LIVE| SA vs Ind, 3rd Test Day 2: South Africa 3 down as Ishant removes Rabada

Johannesburg: Hashim Amla and Kagiso Rabada are frustrating India after Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up his second wicket, as he removed Dean Elgar early on Day 2 of the third Test here on .

South Africa 16-2 from 12.3 overs

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar does it again, as he successfully sees off Dean Elgar, who is caught behind by wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel.

WICKET | India get the breakthrough and it's the wicket of Elgar who is caught behind by Patel off Kumar's bowling. SA 16/2 #FreedomSeries #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/JDLMT98mN1 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 25, 2018

Preview

India will look to get more wickets on Thursday when they face South Africa on Day two of the third Test here at the Wanderers Stadium.

Proteas to resume on 6-1. Elgar 4*

KG 0*

India bowled out for 187. #ProteaFire #SAvIND #FreedomSeries — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 25, 2018

India struggled to finish their innings at 187 on Wednesday, with half-centuries by Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara being the only takeaways for them.

In reply, Bhuvneshwar Kumar came back strongly, taking the wicket of opener Aiden Markram. India were back in control after that, restricting the hosts to six for one at stumps on the first day.

The onus will be on the pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami to get more wickets, in order to restrict the Proteas to a low total.

Earlier in the day, the South African pacers had contributed together to bowl out the visitors to a low total.

India will hope to avoid giving the hosts a whitewash and will look to sign off the Test series with a consolation win.