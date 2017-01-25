Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli and Sakshi Malik conferred Padma Shri awards

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 25, 2017, 5:38 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2017, 5:48 pm IST
Shekhar Naik, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Dipa Karmakar will also receive Padma Shri.
While Virat Kohli led India to ICC No. 1 Test rankings, Sakshi Malik became the first Indian women wrestler to win a medal at Olympics in 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)
 While Virat Kohli led India to ICC No. 1 Test rankings, Sakshi Malik became the first Indian women wrestler to win a medal at Olympics in 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Mumbai: India captain Virat Kohli will be honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award on the eve of India’s Republic Day.

Apart from Kohli, Shekhar Naik, the captain of India’s blind cricket team, Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, Paralympic gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu and Dipa Karmakar will also receive Padma Shri.

Paralympian Deepa Malik will receive Padma Vibhusan, India’s second-highest civilian award.

Kohli enjoyed a highly successful 2016, under whose captaincy India grabbed the top spot in the ICC Test rankings. The Indian Test side is also unbeaten in last 18 Tests.

Naik has led the Indian blind side to victory in the 2012 T20 World Cup and the 2014 ODI World Cup.

Sakshi Malik and Deepa Malik created history last year, as the former became the first Indian woman to win a medal in wrestling in the Olympics, while the latter became the first female Paralympics medallist for India, last year.

The Padma awards were started in 1954, to felicitate Indians, who have excelled in different fields – arts, literature, sports, social work, medicine, science, civil service, and others.

The three categories of Padma awards that are doled out are Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, in descending order. MS Dhoni has already been conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2009.

Tags: virat kohli, sakshi malik, padma awards, deepa malik
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

The 51-year-old further revealed that Kohli's favourite shot is flick. (Photo: Instagram/Virat Kohli)

Virat Kohli is a born captain, says childhood coach Raj Kumar Sharma

Under Virat Kohli's leadership, India have won 14 of the 22 Test matches and have enjoyed their longest-ever unbeaten streak of 18 matches.
19 Jan 2017 2:12 PM
Virat Kohli’s transformation from being a chubby guy, who loved gorging on butter chicken, to one of the fittest athletes has been inspiring. (Photo: AFP)

How Virat Kohli gave up on butter chicken, mutton rolls for healthy appetite of runs

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is taking huge strides to become one of the best batsmen of the game.
19 Jan 2017 1:34 PM
The 24-year-old admitted that life has completely transformed after the Olympic medal and it felt good when people recognise her. (Photo: PTI)

My aim is to equal Sushil's feat of two Olympic medals: Sakshi Malik

Sakshi said her immediate goal is to prepare for the World Championships, to be held later this year.
16 Jan 2017 8:51 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Paparazzi spotted Bollywood celebrities at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid, Sidharth, Diljit, others have a casual day out
Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi lauched the trailer of their film 'Irada' along with the team on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah launch the trailer of Irada with team
Celebrities were seen arriving at Karan Johar's house for a bash late Tuesday night. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Malaika, Alia, Kareena, others party at Karan Johar's house
Jackie Chan attended a press conference, promoted 'Kung Fu Yoga' on Kapil Sharma's television show and later attended a party thrown by Sonu Sood during his one-day trip to Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jackie Chan has a gala time promoting Kung Fu Yoga in India
The premiere of the 25 January release 'Kaabil' saw a significant turnout of Bollywood stars late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come out to watch Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil
Salman Khan held a bash at his residence late Monday for Matin Rey Tangu, the new addition in the cast of his film 'Tubelight'. Several celebrities were spotted. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan throws bash to welcome new member to Tubelight
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: MS Dhoni practice shots for death overs slogging

Dhoni, who recently stepped down as India’s limited-overs captain was seen working in the nets to improve his ability to score runs in the death overs. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Police officer in China puts duty first, gets married on railway platform

The couple got married in an adorable ceremony (Photo: Facebook)
 

Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un impersonators unite in Hong Kong

A Donald Trump impersonator poses outside the US embassy in Hong Kong. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Ghost crawling out of tv screen terrifies people at store

The video has gone viral with millions of views (Photo: YouTube)
 

Box-office: Raees off to a bumper start, Kaabil has a disastrous opening

Stills from the films.
 

Yuvraj Singh wanted to mentor Team India: MSK Prasad

Yuvraj Singh repaid the selectors for recalling him with a career-best ODI score of 150 against England in Cuttack. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Yuvraj Singh wanted to mentor Team India: MSK Prasad

Yuvraj Singh repaid the selectors for recalling him with a career-best ODI score of 150 against England in Cuttack. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli to play as opener if it ‘creates the best balance’ for Team India

Although Virat Kohli admitted that he does not have much experience in opening the innings for India, he believes that his experience with the same in IPL will help him if he needs to perform this relatively unfamiliar role. (Photo: AP)

Steve Smith advocates defence, David Warner wants to attack in India Test series

Australia last won a Test Match in India in 2004, the last time they came to India in 2013, the Aussies were annihilated 0-4 by the home side. (Photo: AFP)

Suresh Raina, Parvez Rasool can use T20 series to seal Team India spot: Virat Kohli

Although Suresh Raina has not been in the Indian squad for more than nine months, virat Kohli believes that the southpaw can use the England T20Is to make a comeback. (Photo: AFP)

Wriddhiman Saha credits Virender Sehwag for Irani Cup double ton

The Irani Cup match was also seen as a battle between Saha and Parthiv Patel for the wicket-keeping slot in India’s Test side. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham