Virat Kohli and Sakshi Malik conferred Padma Shri awards

While Virat Kohli led India to ICC No. 1 Test rankings, Sakshi Malik became the first Indian women wrestler to win a medal at Olympics in 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Mumbai: India captain Virat Kohli will be honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award on the eve of India’s Republic Day.

Apart from Kohli, Shekhar Naik, the captain of India’s blind cricket team, Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, Paralympic gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu and Dipa Karmakar will also receive Padma Shri.

Paralympian Deepa Malik will receive Padma Vibhusan, India’s second-highest civilian award.

Kohli enjoyed a highly successful 2016, under whose captaincy India grabbed the top spot in the ICC Test rankings. The Indian Test side is also unbeaten in last 18 Tests.

Naik has led the Indian blind side to victory in the 2012 T20 World Cup and the 2014 ODI World Cup.

Sakshi Malik and Deepa Malik created history last year, as the former became the first Indian woman to win a medal in wrestling in the Olympics, while the latter became the first female Paralympics medallist for India, last year.

The Padma awards were started in 1954, to felicitate Indians, who have excelled in different fields – arts, literature, sports, social work, medicine, science, civil service, and others.

The three categories of Padma awards that are doled out are Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, in descending order. MS Dhoni has already been conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2009.