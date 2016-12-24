Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli to lead Cricket Australia’s Test Team of 2016, R Ashwin also picked

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 24, 2016, 4:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2016, 4:18 pm IST
The Indian Test skipper was not picked in the ICC Test Team of the Year 2016.
Virat Kohli, Indian Test skipper, who amassed 1215 runs in 12 Tests played in 2016 and scored four centuries, including three double hundreds, was named to skipper of the Cricket Australia’s Test Team of 2016. (Photo: AP)
 Virat Kohli, Indian Test skipper, who amassed 1215 runs in 12 Tests played in 2016 and scored four centuries, including three double hundreds, was named to skipper of the Cricket Australia’s Test Team of 2016. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: While he was not picked in ICC Test Team of the Year 2016, the year continues to get better for Virat Kohli after he was picked in Test team of the year selected by the Cricket Australia (CA). The icing on the cake was that he was named skipper of the team which has two Australians, including Steve Smith, in the XI.

The International Cricket Council had omitted Kohli from the Test team while named Smith as the 12th man. CA’s team made as many as 6 changes in the side which was chosen by the cricket’s governing body.

Kohli, who is modern-day batting genius in the shorter formats of the game, did his reputation a world of good as a Test batsman as he amassed 1215 runs in 12 Tests. The Indian Test skipper scored four hundred, three of which were double hundreds, and averaged 75.93.

While the team has the likes of Azhar Ali, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock and Ben Stokes to add weight to the batting line-up along side Kohli and Smith, the bowling is equally lethal with R Ashwin, Rangana Herath, Kagiso Rabada and Mitchell Starc.

Ashwin, who had a brilliant 2016 and recently won ICC Cricketer of the Year 2016 and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year, scalped 72 wickets and scored 612 runs with the bat. The Indian off-spinner was also the lone Indian in the ICC Test Team of 2016.

Cricket Australia Test Team of the Year 2016:

Azhar Ali (Pakistan), Joe Root (England), Steve Smith (Australia), Virat Kohli (India) (captain), Jonny Bairstow (England), Ben Stokes (England), Quinton de Kock (South Africa), R Ashwin (India), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Mitchell Starc (Australia).

Tags: virat kohli, cricket australia, r ashwin, icc
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Virat Kohli was picked to lead ICC ODI Team of the Year 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli picked to lead ICC ODI Team of 2016, ignored from Test team

R Ashwin made it to ICC's Test Team of 2016, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were picked in the ICC ODI Team of 2016 led by Virat Kohli.
22 Dec 2016 12:19 PM
Ahmed Shehzad was heavily trolled after he complained of poor support he gets in comparison with Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets trolled mercilessly

The Pakistani cricketer has been ignored for national team selection following poor form and indiscipline.
22 Dec 2016 2:57 PM
Ashwin’s drifter could well be subtle retaliation to Dhoni not making public comments congratulating the Test team for its recent successes.

No pat from MS Dhoni may have led to R Ashwin snub

Ashwin’s comments have not gone down too well with people close to the former Test captain as well.
24 Dec 2016 1:07 AM
Dhoni and Ashwin

R Ashwin trolled for forgetting MS Dhoni

The ICC Cricketer of the Year neglects to mention Captain Cool in thank you speech; fans don’t respond kindly.
24 Dec 2016 12:00 AM

Related Galleries

Yearender 2016: Virat Kohli’s best knocks this year

Entertainment Gallery

Several films were subjected to the scissors of the Pahlaj Nihalani-led Censor Board during the course of the year.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?
Alia Bhatt was seen along with Karan Johar at an event and later numerous celebrities were seen at a bash thrown by her. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia bonds with Karan, throws party for friends
Priyanka Chopra and other stars were seen at Shristi Behl's bash on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, other stars step out in style for bash
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars step out with kids, some go solo
Numerous celebrities were seen at the premiere of Aamir Khan's much anticipated 'Dangal' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir's Dangal has a star-studded premiere
Bollywood and controversies go hand in hand and the year 2016 saw several incidents creating headlines. Here we take a look at some of the biggest of the lot.

Yearender 2016: Those who provoked the gossip mills
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala: 94-year-old Chiri Ammachi's toothless laughter is going viral

The nonagenarian from Kerala couldn’t stop laughing even as the narrator was introducing her. (Photo: Facebook Videograb)
 

Piracy strikes again! A day into release, Dangal being streamed live on FB

A still from the film.
 

Virat Kohli to lead Cricket Australia’s Test Team of 2016, R Ashwin also picked

Virat Kohli, Indian Test skipper, who amassed 1215 runs in 12 Tests played in 2016 and scored four centuries, including three double hundreds, was named to skipper of the Cricket Australia’s Test Team of 2016. (Photo: AP)
 

As first lady, Michelle Obama shaped the role around her family

US first lady Michelle Obama, daughters and US President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP)
 

Trump co-chair wants Obama to 'die from mad cow disease', calls 1st lady male

File photo of US first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP)
 

R Ashwin makes fun of Karun Nair, KL Rahul

R Ashwin trolled Karun Nair and KL Rahul after the duo’s low scores in the first innings during the Karnataka versus Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja trolls reporter, asks about salary

Ravindra Jadeja was at his candid best during a brand promotional event following India versus England Test in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Need to wait till January 3: Anurag Thakur

BCCI President Anurag Thakur

Karun Nair down with abdominal pain

Following his unbeaten 303 in the fifth Test against England, Karun Nair became the second Indian batsman after Virender Sehwag to score a triple hundred in Test cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Ravichandran Ashwin trolls Indian teammates Karun Nair, KL Rahul

R Ashwin trolled Karun Nair and KL Rahul after the duo’s low scores in the first innings during the Karnataka versus Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. (Photo: BCCI)

No pat from MS Dhoni may have led to R Ashwin snub

Ashwin’s drifter could well be subtle retaliation to Dhoni not making public comments congratulating the Test team for its recent successes.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham