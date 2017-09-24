 LIVE !  :  While Steve Smith’s Australia look to save the series, Virat Kohli-led India are in red-hot form and will aim to wrap up the ODI series with two matches still to be played. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Steve Smith's Aussies elect to bat, Finch returns
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Steve Smith's Aussies elect to bat, Finch returns

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 24, 2017, 12:37 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2017, 1:01 pm IST
Australia stare at series defeat as Virat Kohli’s men aim to clinch 5-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.
While Steve Smith’s Australia look to save the series, Virat Kohli-led India are in red-hot form and will aim to wrap up the ODI series with two matches still to be played. (Photo: PTI)
 While Steve Smith’s Australia look to save the series, Virat Kohli-led India are in red-hot form and will aim to wrap up the ODI series with two matches still to be played. (Photo: PTI)

Indore: India and Australia are all set to square off in the third ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Sunday. The Steve Smith-led Australian side has already lost the Chennai and Kolkata ODIs to trail 0-2 in the five-match ODI series. It means the third ODI in Indore is a do-or-die affair for the Aussies. On the other hand, Virat Kohli’s Team India is in red-hot form and will aim to wrap up the ODI series with two matches still to be played.

While the Australian bowlers; especially the pacers, have put up their hand and performed, Australian batting has come under scrutiny following their failure to tackle Indian bowlers.

Although Steve Smith scored a fifty in the second ODI, the Australian batting, without David Warner’s regular opening partner, Aaron Finch, at the top, has looked weak. While Marcus Stoinis did score an impressive fifty at the Eden Gardens, the other have to rise to the occasion if Australia want to save this series.

However, it won’t be an easy task for the visitors as they face the young Indian wrist spinners – Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who took a hat-trick in the second ODI and pacers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah – seem to have enough tricks up their sleeves to trouble the Kangaroos.

While Indian bowling is looking in good shape, Indian batsmen; especially Rohit Sharma and Manish Pandey – will need to fire. While a big score has alluded Rohit, Manish has not looked comfortable in the first two matches. India, meanwhile, will want more from Kedar Jadhav as the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Kohli, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya aim to score heavily yet again.

The game on Sunday should be a keenly-fought contest amid reports of rain. While Australia aim to get a win under their belt, it won’t be an easy task as India enjoy 100 per cent win record at the venue.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Lokesh Rahul.

Australia: Steven Smith (Captain), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, James Faulkner and Adam Zampa.

Match-timing:

Match starts at 13:30 IST.

Tags: india vs australia, live cricket score, indore odi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore


Related Stories

Virat Kohli’s India target series win vs struggling Steve Smith’s Australia in Indore
Watch: MS Dhoni bowls alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Twitter, Facebook can’t keep calm
India vs Australia: 'Back your game' says Sachin Tendulkar to Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane not worried about future
David Warner reveals how Australia can counter Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Steve Smith's Aussies elect to bat, Finch returns

While Steve Smith’s Australia look to save the series, Virat Kohli-led India are in red-hot form and will aim to wrap up the ODI series with two matches still to be played. (Photo: PTI)
 

Indian businessman flies to Singapore to buy new iPhone as wedding gift

Apple had on September 12 unveiled the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni bowls alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Twitter, Facebook can’t keep calm

MS Dhoni, who is playing a key role in grooming the Virat Kohli-led young Indian side, bowled alongside the three other spinners in the squad – Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo: PTI)
 

Nokia 8 to arrive in India this week: launch date, price, availability

Nokia 8 (Photo: Nokia/Twitter)
 

Laver Cup: Here’s what Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal said on full-time partnership

The world's highest ranking duo – Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal – handed Team Europe, skippered by Bjorn Borg, a 9-3 lead over Team World, captained by John McEnroe, after two days of action in Prague. (Photo: AP)
 

NFL, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Golden State Warriors rip apart 'bum' Donald Trump

President Donald Trump denounced protests by NFL players and rescinded a White House invitation for NBA champion Stephen Curry in a two-day rant that targeted top professional athletes and brought swift condemnation Saturday from league executives and star players alike. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni bowls alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Twitter, Facebook can’t keep calm

MS Dhoni, who is playing a key role in grooming the Virat Kohli-led young Indian side, bowled alongside the three other spinners in the squad – Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo: PTI)

Australia look beleaguered and short of class

Virat Kohli

Ajinkya Rahane not worried about future

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane speaks on Australia's problem with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

Ajinkya Rahane has said that his side are taking one game at a time and are not taking their opposition for granted despite dominating the ongoing five-match series so far. (Photo:AP)

India vs Australia: 'Back your game' says Sachin Tendulkar to Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane is not a regular in the Indian limited overs set- up and there was some conversation with Tendulkar about how to improve his game. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham