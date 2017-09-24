LIVE| India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Steve Smith's Aussies elect to bat, Finch returns

While Steve Smith’s Australia look to save the series, Virat Kohli-led India are in red-hot form and will aim to wrap up the ODI series with two matches still to be played. (Photo: PTI)

Indore: India and Australia are all set to square off in the third ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Sunday. The Steve Smith-led Australian side has already lost the Chennai and Kolkata ODIs to trail 0-2 in the five-match ODI series. It means the third ODI in Indore is a do-or-die affair for the Aussies. On the other hand, Virat Kohli’s Team India is in red-hot form and will aim to wrap up the ODI series with two matches still to be played.

What is going to be a safe total on this pitch for the third ODI? #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/mjyyaZGDGH — BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2017

While the Australian bowlers; especially the pacers, have put up their hand and performed, Australian batting has come under scrutiny following their failure to tackle Indian bowlers.

Although Steve Smith scored a fifty in the second ODI, the Australian batting, without David Warner’s regular opening partner, Aaron Finch, at the top, has looked weak. While Marcus Stoinis did score an impressive fifty at the Eden Gardens, the other have to rise to the occasion if Australia want to save this series.

However, it won’t be an easy task for the visitors as they face the young Indian wrist spinners – Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who took a hat-trick in the second ODI and pacers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah – seem to have enough tricks up their sleeves to trouble the Kangaroos.

While Indian bowling is looking in good shape, Indian batsmen; especially Rohit Sharma and Manish Pandey – will need to fire. While a big score has alluded Rohit, Manish has not looked comfortable in the first two matches. India, meanwhile, will want more from Kedar Jadhav as the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Kohli, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya aim to score heavily yet again.

The game on Sunday should be a keenly-fought contest amid reports of rain. While Australia aim to get a win under their belt, it won’t be an easy task as India enjoy 100 per cent win record at the venue.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Lokesh Rahul.

Australia: Steven Smith (Captain), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, James Faulkner and Adam Zampa.

Match-timing:

Match starts at 13:30 IST.