PCB, BCCI officials to meet in Dubai to discuss India-Pakistan cricketing ties

PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan, executive committee chairman Najam Sethi and chief operating officer Subhan Ahmad will engage with the BCCI's delegation led by CK Khanna in the meeting. (Photo: AFP)

Karachi : Top officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will meet in Dubai on May 29 to discuss the financial losses, which the former side had suffered due to India 's constant refusal to play bilateral series as per agreement signed in 2014.

Earlier this month, the PCB had sent a legal notice to its Indian counterpart, initiating proceedings to seek compensation from the Indian board for failing to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two cricket boards in 2014.

However, the BCCI rejected the same saying that it was only an MoU between the two sides, to which, Shaharyar hit back and said that it was a proper contract signed between the two boards in their bid to revive bilateral ties.

According to sources, PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan, executive committee chairman Najam Sethi and chief operating officer Subhan Ahmad will engage with the BCCI's delegation led by CK Khanna in the meeting.

The source further revealed that if both the boards fail to reach the conclusion then the matter would be taken before ICC chief executive officer Dave Richardson, while adding that the failure of which as well could force the PCB to take the issue in front of the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee.

"If both the boards fail to reach at any conclusion then a second round of negotiation will be held in the presence of the ICC chief executive officer Dave Richardson on another date. And if the second round fails, then the matter will be referred to the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee," the Dawn quoted the source as saying.

The PCB is seeking a compensation of USD 69.4 million from India because of the latter's failure to live up to their commitment.

"The PCB is also seeking recovery for a three-match ODI series which India had to play against Pakistan in the country or at any neutral venue in return of same number of matches Pakistan played in India in 2013 under Misbah-ul-Haq's captaincy," sources said.

According to the 2014 agreement, India were scheduled to play six series against Pakistan , four of them were going to be Pakistan 's home series.

While the BCCI has repeatedly snubbed Pakistan's request for resumption of ties, the PCB wants the Indian cricket board to honour its commitment of six series between 2015-2023 under the MoU signed, which is subjected to clearance from the Government of India.