Sports, Cricket

PCB, BCCI officials to meet in Dubai to discuss India-Pakistan cricketing ties

ANI
Published May 24, 2017, 11:01 am IST
Updated May 24, 2017, 11:01 am IST
PCB had sent a legal notice to BCCI, initiating proceedings to seek compensation for failing to honour an MoU.
PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan, executive committee chairman Najam Sethi and chief operating officer Subhan Ahmad will engage with the BCCI's delegation led by CK Khanna in the meeting. (Photo: AFP)
 PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan, executive committee chairman Najam Sethi and chief operating officer Subhan Ahmad will engage with the BCCI's delegation led by CK Khanna in the meeting. (Photo: AFP)

Karachi: Top officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will meet in Dubai on May 29 to discuss the financial losses, which the former side had suffered due to India's constant refusal to play bilateral series as per agreement signed in 2014.

Earlier this month, the PCB had sent a legal notice to its Indian counterpart, initiating proceedings to seek compensation from the Indian board for failing to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two cricket boards in 2014.

However, the BCCI rejected the same saying that it was only an MoU between the two sides, to which, Shaharyar hit back and said that it was a proper contract signed between the two boards in their bid to revive bilateral ties.

According to sources, PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan, executive committee chairman Najam Sethi and chief operating officer Subhan Ahmad will engage with the BCCI's delegation led by CK Khanna in the meeting.

The source further revealed that if both the boards fail to reach the conclusion then the matter would be taken before ICC chief executive officer Dave Richardson, while adding that the failure of which as well could force the PCB to take the issue in front of the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee.

"If both the boards fail to reach at any conclusion then a second round of negotiation will be held in the presence of the ICC chief executive officer Dave Richardson on another date. And if the second round fails, then the matter will be referred to the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee," the Dawn quoted the source as saying.

The PCB is seeking a compensation of USD 69.4 million from India because of the latter's failure to live up to their commitment.

"The PCB is also seeking recovery for a three-match ODI series which India had to play against Pakistan in the country or at any neutral venue in return of same number of matches Pakistan played in India in 2013 under Misbah-ul-Haq's captaincy," sources said.

According to the 2014 agreement, India were scheduled to play six series against Pakistan, four of them were going to be Pakistan's home series.

While the BCCI has repeatedly snubbed Pakistan's request for resumption of ties, the PCB wants the Indian cricket board to honour its commitment of six series between 2015-2023 under the MoU signed, which is subjected to clearance from the Government of India.

Despite not playing a full-fledged bilateral series against Pakistan since the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, the arch-rivals have played each other a number of times in the ICC events, with the most recent coming at the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup. However, Pakistan toured India for a short series in December 2012.

Tags: pakistan cricket board (pcb), bcci, india vs pakistan

Related Stories

BCCI said that the MoU signed in 2014 is not a

BCCI refuses to compensate PCB in absence of ‘legally binding document’

PCB had earlier this month sent a legal notice to its Indian counterpart for failing to honour the MOU in 2014.
12 May 2017 10:13 AM
Shaharyar Khan noted that PCB would have benefited had they played a bilateral series against India, the failure of which had caused them massive losses and claiming for compensation. (Photo:

PCB signed proper contract with India, not an MoU: Shaharyar Khan

Shaharyar Khan insisted that PCB's case is strong, and therefore, they would go to the ICC level if needed to seek justice.
09 May 2017 1:49 PM

BCCI not ready for India-Pakistan series even in India, alleges PCB

Pakistan is ready to play in India despite security, said PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan.
11 May 2017 8:00 PM

Nation Gallery

The Railways on Sunday introduced a see-through Vistadome coach on its Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train. (Photo: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter)

Prabhu flags off train with see-through Vistadome coach along Vizag-Araku
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple's iPhone 9 to feature 5.28 and 6.46-OLED inch displays in 2018: Rumour

Samsung has been awarded the deal to supply OLED panels for the iPhone.
 

Jeff Bezos reveals ambition of setting up city on Moon

(Image: Blue Origin/Jeff Bezos)
 

Witty Sholay poster in Ranchi about sanitation is turning heads for the right reasons

The Ranchi Nagar Nigam took a major step in health and sanitation by using Jai’s death in Sholay to create awareness. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Mark Zuckerberg revisits dorm where he started Facebook, live-streams visit

Zuckerberg has been building tech products longer than we knew it.
 

Pandya Brothers: Keeping the checks and balances in place for Mumbai Indians

The 2017 Indian Premier League season saw the rise of yet another sibling duo – Krunal and Hardik Pandya. (Photo: BCCI)
 

World’s most expensive feature phone launched at Rs 2.3 crore

The highlighted feature of the phone is its design which includes a snake figure wrapped around the edges.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Pandya Brothers: Keeping the checks and balances in place for Mumbai Indians

The 2017 Indian Premier League season saw the rise of yet another sibling duo – Krunal and Hardik Pandya. (Photo: BCCI)

Adventure of T20 has changed approach in chasing: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

Mithali Raj sets sights on the World Cup

Mithali Raj reacts as she speaks about India’s chances at the women’s World Cup during a book launch in Hyderabad.

Champions Trophy must go on: Farokh Engineer

Farokh Engineer

Manchester attack: Indian board raises security concern

A file photo of BCCI officials (from left) T.C. Mathew, Amitabh Chaudhry and C.K. Khanna.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham