Sports, Cricket

IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore bowled out for 49 by Kolkata Knight Riders

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 24, 2017, 2:51 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2017, 2:51 am IST
The hosts had put up a modest total on the board as they were all out for 131 with RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal taking three wickets.
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli reacts during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)
 Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli reacts during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Kolkata: In a stunning collapse, Royal Challengers Bangalore were all out for 49, the lowest score in the history of IPL as Kolkata Knight Riders spanked them by 82 runs, here on Sunday.

The hosts had put up a modest total on the board as they were all out for 131 with RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal taking three wickets.

However, the hosts defended the total despite facing one of the biggest hitters in the game in the rival camp.

Australian paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile ripped apart the Bangalore top-order by dismissing skipper Virat Kohli (0), AB de Villiers (8) and Kedar Jadhav (9) cheaply.

Pacemen Chris Woakes (3/6) and Colin de Grandhomme (3/4) then took three wickets each to bowl the Royal Challengers out for 49 in just 9.4 overs to complete the humiliation.

Tags: royal challengers bangalore, kolkata knight riders

Nation Gallery

The Railways on Sunday introduced a see-through Vistadome coach on its Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train. (Photo: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter)

Prabhu flags off train with see-through Vistadome coach along Vizag-Araku
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Coffee scented stamps released in Bengaluru

The stamps, which are being printed at the India Security Press, will be priced at Rs. 100. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

The dangerous trend of removing condoms during sex called 'stealthing'

Women felt violated but didn't know if it counts as rape (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tamil Nadu teacher sells jewellery to give better facilities to students

She ensures that her students are fluent in English (Photo: Facebook)
 

KRK apologises to Mohanlal post backlash against Chhota Bheem reference

Expected to be the country's most expensive film yet, the makers are eying a 2020 release for 'Randamoozham'.
 

Massive snake falls through big hole in roof in Australia

The snake didn't create much trouble for people who came to relocate it because it was full (Photo: Facebook)
 

Dil Dhadakne Do reunion: Priyanka Chopra catches up with Ranveer and Zoya

Ranveer Singh shared the selfie on his official Instagram account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma should open for India in Champions Trophy: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman believes that Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma should open the innings for Team India. (Photo: BCCI)

Video: Younis Khan sheds light on his Pakistan retirement controversy

With a Test average of over 50, a triple-hundred, a double-hundred against India and a memorable partnership to guide Pakistan's 3-0 Test series win against England, Younis Khan's career speaks for itself. (Photo: AFP)

Dwayne Bravo ruled out of IPL 2017

Dwayne Bravo, who suffered a hamstring injury in December during Big Bash League after which he went under surgery, has not played a single game in this edition of the IPL.Bravo, who suffered a hamstring injury in December during Big Bash League after which he went under surgery, has not played a single game in this edition of the IPL. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017: Upbeat Gujarat Lions take on Kings XI Punjab

Hashim Amla

Bowled over by cricketers’ tattoos

Shikhar Dhawan’s and Chris Gayle’s tattoos have inspired many tattoo enthusiasts.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham