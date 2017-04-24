IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore bowled out for 49 by Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli reacts during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Kolkata: In a stunning collapse, Royal Challengers Bangalore were all out for 49, the lowest score in the history of IPL as Kolkata Knight Riders spanked them by 82 runs, here on Sunday.

The hosts had put up a modest total on the board as they were all out for 131 with RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal taking three wickets.

However, the hosts defended the total despite facing one of the biggest hitters in the game in the rival camp.

Australian paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile ripped apart the Bangalore top-order by dismissing skipper Virat Kohli (0), AB de Villiers (8) and Kedar Jadhav (9) cheaply.

Pacemen Chris Woakes (3/6) and Colin de Grandhomme (3/4) then took three wickets each to bowl the Royal Challengers out for 49 in just 9.4 overs to complete the humiliation.