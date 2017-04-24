Happy birthday to India, from India: Modi wishes Jonty Rhodes’ daughter

Narendra Modi wished Jonty Rhodes' daughter India. The former South African cricketer, who is part of Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians' support staff, posted a picture of himself with his daughter, who turned two on Sunday. (Photo: Jonty Rhodes Twitter / AP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight wished former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes' daughter, named 'India', on her second birthday.

Rhodes, an exceptional fielder in his playing days, had named his daughter India in April 2015.

Rhodes, who is part of Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians' support staff, posted a picture of himself with his daughter, who turned two on Sunday.

"Happy Birthday baby India; 2 today #landofyourbirth," Rhodes tweeted.

Modi tagged Rhodes and wrote,"Happy birthday to India, from India. :)."

Rhodes replied to Narendra Modi's wishes, saying,

In 2015, Rhodes had said he appreciated that India has a rich mix of culture, heritage and tradition and that's why he was naming his daughter 'India'.

"It is a very spiritual country, very forward-thinking nation. I really like that combination. You have to have a good balance of life. With the name like India, she will have the best of both worlds and that sort of balance," Rhodes had said.