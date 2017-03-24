Sports, Cricket

Shashank Manohar does a U-turn, to continue as ICC chairman

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 24, 2017, 3:27 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2017, 3:58 pm IST
Former BCCI president, Shashank Manohar, had cited personal reasons to step down from the ICC top post.
ICC on Friday announced that Manohar has decided to take back his resignation following an ICC Board resolution to request him to remain in post was passed with overwhelming support. (Photo: PTI)
Dubai: ICC chairman Shashank Manohar, who stepped down from his role last week, has made a U-turn and will continue as the body’s chairman.

ICC on Friday announced that former BCCI president Manohar has decided to take back his resignation following an ICC Board resolution to request him to remain in post was passed with overwhelming support.

In a statement ICC said, “In a significant show of support for Mr Manohar the Board asked him to withdraw his resignation or at the very least defer it until the ongoing process relating to governance and financial restructuring are completed.”

Speaking on the decision Manohar said: “I respect the sentiments expressed by the Directors and the confidence they have reposed in me. In the light of this, and although my decision to depart due to personal reasons has not changed, I am willing to continue as Chairman till the responsibility as per the resolution is complete.

“I have duty to work with my colleagues to enable a smooth transition and continue our work on the governance of the ICC.”

“This resolution is a clear indication that whilst the Board may not yet agree on the detail of our reform process, we are committed to the overarching philosophies of it. We all believe that Shashank should be the man to see it through and whilst respectful of a decision made for personal reasons, we are delighted that he has agreed to remain in post until the completion of the 2017 Annual Conference where we can elect a successor," said Cricket Australia Chairman David Peever.

Vikram Limaye, a member of BCCI's Committee of Administrators, said: “It is important that the current issues are resolved to everyone’s satisfaction. We had a productive meeting with Mr Manohar recently (prior to his resignation) wherein we outlined the concerns of BCCI on the financial model and governance issues and our suggestions for resolution. We are committed to working with ICC for a satisfactory resolution of these issues.”

President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, Nazmul Hassan, said: “For the greater interest of cricket, we need Shashank as the Chairman of ICC especially at this critical juncture. He can be assured of our full support.”

