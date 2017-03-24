SC to hear BCCI case pertaining to implementation of Lodha panel recommendations

In the last hearing on March 6, the Supreme Court had granted some interim relief to former BCCI president Anurag Thakur and exempted his personal appearance in the court till the next date of hearing in connection with the initiation of contempt of proceedings case. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday will hear on a number of issues concerning the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), including the implementation of the Justice Lodha panel recommendations and the centre seeking the restoration of voting rights of the Railways, Services and the Association of Indian Universities.

In the last hearing on March 6, the apex court granted some interim relief to former BCCI president Anurag Thakur and exempted his personal appearance in the court till the next date of hearing in connection with the initiation of contempt of proceedings case.

Thakur had tendered an unconditional apology to the apex court in connection with the case.