Sports, Cricket

SC to hear BCCI case pertaining to implementation of Lodha panel recommendations

ANI
Published Mar 24, 2017, 10:22 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2017, 10:23 am IST
The Supreme Court will hear on a number of issues concerning BCCI.
In the last hearing on March 6, the Supreme Court had granted some interim relief to former BCCI president Anurag Thakur and exempted his personal appearance in the court till the next date of hearing in connection with the initiation of contempt of proceedings case. (Photo: AP)
 In the last hearing on March 6, the Supreme Court had granted some interim relief to former BCCI president Anurag Thakur and exempted his personal appearance in the court till the next date of hearing in connection with the initiation of contempt of proceedings case. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday will hear on a number of issues concerning the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), including the implementation of the Justice Lodha panel recommendations and the centre seeking the restoration of voting rights of the Railways, Services and the Association of Indian Universities.

In the last hearing on March 6, the apex court granted some interim relief to former BCCI president Anurag Thakur and exempted his personal appearance in the court till the next date of hearing in connection with the initiation of contempt of proceedings case.

Thakur had tendered an unconditional apology to the apex court in connection with the case.

Tags: bcci, justice lodha panel, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Ranveer, Sonakshi, Kangana, others step out delightfully
Numerous stars from the film industry were involved in panel discussions at day two of the ongoing FICCI Frames event held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

FICCI Frames 2017: Jacqueline, Ekta, Anurag, others celebs in attendance
Several Bollywood stars were snapped at a screening of Anushka Sharma's 'Phillauri' held in Mumbai late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma hosts a screening of Phillauri for B-Town
Several Bollywood stars arrived for a prayer meet held in memory of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's late father Krishnaraj Rai who passed away recently in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars attend prayer meet for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father
Several Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Deepika, Ranbir, Sonam, Kangana, others are a treat to the eyes
Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee promoted their film 'Naam Shabana' in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Taapsee, Manoj, Anupam promote Naam Shabana in Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple to assemble iPhone 6, 6S in India; will they be cheaper?

iPhone 6
 

Pictures: Ranbir, Rishi, Neetu Kapoor celebrate little Samara's birthday

One of the pictures that was shared on Instagram.
 

Amazon sale: Xiaomi Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime at cheap prices

The devices will be available at discounted rates of Rs 8,999 and Rs 6,999 respectively, starting 12pm exclusively on Amazon’s official website.
 

Shreyas Iyer called up as cover for injured Virat Kohli for Dharamsala Test

Shreyas Iyer had scored a double ton against Australia in the warm-up game ahead of the four-match Test series. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav ruled out of Deodhar Trophy

Rohit Sharma suffered a minor knee injury and has been advised rest while Kedar Jadhav is rested due to a stomach related ailment. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Rising Pune Supergiants bring in Imran Tahir as Mitchell Marsh’s replacement

Imran Tahir, who was unsold in the 2017 VIVO IPL Player Auction, is from the registered available player pool list (RAPP list). (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Visakhapatnam to host DB Deodhar Trophy tournament

Cricketers Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya and Shardul Thakur arrive at Visakhapatnam Airport on Thursday to take part in the Deodhar Trophy for India Blue team. (Photo: DC)

Retired judges to oversee IPL in Hyderabad

Hyderabad High Court

Shreyas Iyer called up as cover for injured Virat Kohli for Dharamsala Test

Shreyas Iyer had scored a double ton against Australia in the warm-up game ahead of the four-match Test series. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad High Court pulls up HCA for bulky breakfast bills

The Hyderabad High Court has found fault with the Hyderabad Cricket Association for spending Rs 75.78 lakh towards breakfast and lunch for four days during last month’s Indo-Bangladesh Test played at Hyderabad and also issuance of complimentary passes of more than 25 per cent of the total seating capacity of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav ruled out of Deodhar Trophy

Rohit Sharma suffered a minor knee injury and has been advised rest while Kedar Jadhav is rested due to a stomach related ailment. (Photo: AP / PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham