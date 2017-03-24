Sports, Cricket

Fitness test on Saturday to decide Virat Kohli’s participation in Dharamsala Test

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 24, 2017, 11:40 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2017, 12:03 pm IST
If I am 100 per cent fit is the only way I will take the field, said Virat Kohli in the press conference on the eve of Dharamsala Test.
Virat Kohli, who skipped batting practice on Thursday but took some fielding drills, was seen doing batting warm-ups earlier on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Dharamsala: "If I am 100 per cent fit is the only way I will take the field," said Virat Kohli in the press conference on the eve of Dharamsala Test as the mystery regarding his participation in the fourth and final Test against Australia continues.

"When we put these things in place, first thing I said was I am no different from anyone else. The same process applies to me as it does for all the other members of the team. There is no special treatment for anyone. Obviously, I am 100 per cent fit for the game is the only condition I will take the field. So, the rules apply for everyone and they are same for everyone," added Kohli.

When asked if he happens to take the field, will it be a risk, Kohli said: “Risk, the physio (Patrick Farhart) will be able to explain that better. I don’t know the magnitude of the risk but all I know is that the fitness tests; if I go through them, then I will take the field.”

Kohli, who skipped batting practice on Thursday but took some fielding drills, was seen doing batting warm-ups earlier on Friday. When asked how did he feel during the net session, Kohli said, "It is very different from competition. That’s one thing. That something that I experienced in Ranchi. When you have reactive moments is when the main magnitude of your injury comes out and those are the things that we need to keep in mind. The physio wants to give it a bit more time until I can test myself and will take a call on it later tonight or tomorrow before the game. So, I think we will have to give it that much time more for me to make that call with the physio as well."

BCCI also posted a picture on its Twitter where he was seen in a team huddle.

Virat Kohli, India vs Australia, Dharamsala Test

The Indian skipper had hurt his right shoulder as he dived to save a four in the Ranchi Test. While he batted, he did not take field during Australia's first innings following a tumble near the boundary rope.

The Indian cricket team had called up Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer as a cover for Kohli. Iyer, who had been a mainstay of Mumbai's batting in the last of couple of seasons, had scored a double ton against Australia in a warm-up game ahead of the four-match Test series.

Tags: virat kohli, india vs australia, dharamsala test
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla

