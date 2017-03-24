ED issues show cause notice to KKR owners Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla

The notice was issued under the Foreign Exchange Management (Adjudication Proceedings and Appeal) Rules, 2000.

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued a show cause notice to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owners Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and actress Juhi Chawla for violating foreign exchange rules.

The notice was issued under the Foreign Exchange Management (Adjudication Proceedings and Appeal) Rules, 2000.

The case pertains to irregularities in the sale of shares of Knight Riders Sports in 2008-09 to a Mauritius-based company owned by Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta. Shah Rukh, Gauri Juhi and Jay are co-owners of the IPL team. The notice has given 15 days of time to all the people mentioned for replying.