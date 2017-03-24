Sports, Cricket

ED issues show cause notice to KKR owners Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 24, 2017, 7:39 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2017, 7:39 pm IST
ED issued a show cause notice to IPL franchise KKR owners Shah Rukh Khan and actress Juhi Chawla for violating foreign exchange rules.
The notice was issued under the Foreign Exchange Management (Adjudication Proceedings and Appeal) Rules, 2000.
 The notice was issued under the Foreign Exchange Management (Adjudication Proceedings and Appeal) Rules, 2000.

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued a show cause notice to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owners Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and actress Juhi Chawla for violating foreign exchange rules.

The notice was issued under the Foreign Exchange Management (Adjudication Proceedings and Appeal) Rules, 2000.

The case pertains to irregularities in the sale of shares of Knight Riders Sports in 2008-09 to a Mauritius-based company owned by Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta. Shah Rukh, Gauri Juhi and Jay are co-owners of the IPL team. The notice has given 15 days of time to all the people mentioned for replying.  

Tags: shah rukh khan, juhi chawla, 2017 ipl, kolkata knight riders
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Shahid, Anushka, Vidyut, other stars at their glamorous best
Several Bollywood stars were spotted on the last day of the FICCI Frames event held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Arjun, Abhay make an appearance at FICCI Frames 2017
Anushka Sharma and Swara Bhaskar hosted a screening of her respective films 'Phillauri' and 'Anaarkali of Aarah' on Thursday in Mumbai, just a day before the release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka and Swara are delighted to show their films to B-Town on eve of release
Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Ranveer, Sonakshi, Kangana, others step out delightfully
Numerous stars from the film industry were involved in panel discussions at day two of the ongoing FICCI Frames event held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

FICCI Frames 2017: Jacqueline, Ekta, Anurag, others celebs in attendance
Several Bollywood stars were snapped at a screening of Anushka Sharma's 'Phillauri' held in Mumbai late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma hosts a screening of Phillauri for B-Town
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer included in Indian squad for Dharamsala Test

Mohammed Shami has not played for India since November 2016. (Photo: BCCI)
 

'What secret past? The world knows,' says Shahid when asked about Kareena

Shahid Kapoor
 

Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh rally behind Virat Kohli after Donald Trump comparisons

Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter saying that shortly some of them (Australian media) will compare Virat Kohli with the great Donald Bradman. (Photo: AP)
 

Ajinkya Rahane is more chilled out than Virat Kohli: Steve Smith

Playing alongside Ajinkya Rahane at Rising Pune Supergiants has given Steve Smith an opportunity to know him and his assessment is that the Mumbaikar is less emotional than Virat Kohli. (Photo: AFP)
 

Baahubali: The Conclusion might not release in Karnataka thanks to Kattappa

A still from the film.
 

Australian cricketer Shaun Tait is now an Indian citizen

Shaun Tait has played 35 ODIs, 21 T20Is and 3 Tests for the Team from Down Under. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Mohammed Shami and Shreyas Iyer included in Indian team for Dharamsala Test

Mohammed Shami has not played for India since November 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh rally behind Virat Kohli after Donald Trump comparisons

Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter saying that shortly some of them (Australian media) will compare Virat Kohli with the great Donald Bradman. (Photo: AP)

Ajinkya Rahane is more chilled out than Virat Kohli: Steve Smith

Playing alongside Ajinkya Rahane at Rising Pune Supergiants has given Steve Smith an opportunity to know him and his assessment is that the Mumbaikar is less emotional than Virat Kohli. (Photo: AFP)

Australian cricketer Shaun Tait is now an Indian citizen

Shaun Tait has played 35 ODIs, 21 T20Is and 3 Tests for the Team from Down Under. (Photo: AP)

SC directs BCCI to release funds for India-Australia Dharamsala Test

BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) had sought the apex court's immediate interference to ensure both the Dharamsala Test and the upcoming tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are not disrupted by disgruntled state associations. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham