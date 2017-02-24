 LIVE !  :  R Ashwin wrapped up Australian innings as he dismissed Mitchell Starc in the first over on day 2. (Photo: AP) Live Test cricket score, India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Australia all out for 260
 
Live Test cricket score, India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Australia all out for 260

Wicket: R Ashwin gets out Mitchell Starc for 61, Australia score 260 in the first innings.
India 25/0 from 6 overs:

Good, positive start from India. Vijay looking solid, KL Rahul playing his shots against Mitchell Starc and Steve O'Keefe.

Australia 260 all out from 94.5 overs:

WICKET! It got over quickly. R Ashwin has scalped Mitchell Starc in the first over of the day two as India did not allow Australia to get close to 300 runs.

Pune: India will look to cut short the Australian fightback as they aim to wrap up the Australian inning quickly on day two of the opening Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday.

Virat Kohli-led Indian side had Australians at rope after Umesh Yadav’s four-wicket haul had reduced the Steve Smith-led unit to 205-9 on a spinner-friendly pitch. However, Mitchell Starc’s half-century and an unbeaten 51-run stand for the last wicket with Josh Hazlewood made sure Australia cross 250-run mark.

While India tried every bowler in their arsenal – R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh and Jayant Yadav, Starc and Hazlewood succeeded in tackling all of them.

While the pitch is expected to turn square quickly, India will be aiming to get at least a 100-run lead on a pitch that can surprise the batsmen.

