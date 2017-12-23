search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Rohit Sharma's batting template: Play with the field, time the ball and score runs

PTI
Published Dec 23, 2017, 10:53 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2017, 11:46 am IST
Rohit Sharma is the only batsman, who has three double hundreds in ODIs and now two in the Twenty20 format.
"I definitely don't have so much power. I rely a lot on timing the ball more than anything else. I know what my strengths are as well as my weaknesses. I try to play to the field as much as I can, to be honest," Rohit Sharma, who flattened the Sri Lankan attack with joint fastest T20 century, said. (Photo: BCCI)
 "I definitely don't have so much power. I rely a lot on timing the ball more than anything else. I know what my strengths are as well as my weaknesses. I try to play to the field as much as I can, to be honest," Rohit Sharma, who flattened the Sri Lankan attack with joint fastest T20 century, said. (Photo: BCCI)

Indore: It's not brute power but sublime timing with which Rohit Sharma produces the big knocks and the Indian opener says it is the ability to play according to the field that is a key to his batting.

"I definitely don't have so much power. I rely a lot on timing the ball more than anything else. I know what my strengths are as well as my weaknesses. I try to play to the field as much as I can, to be honest," Rohit, who flattened the Sri Lankan attack with joint fastest T20 century, said.

 

He clears the boundary ropes with consummate ease, in complete contrast to modern day's aggressive batsmen such as Chris Gayle, who rely on power hitting.

Yet he is the only batsman, who has three double hundreds in ODIs and now two in the Twenty20 format. Asked if he makes any technical adjustment to hit the long shots, Rohit explained his strategy.

Read: Rohit Sharma gets asked about scoring T20 double hundred and here’s what he said

"The field is spread after six overs. I try and see where I can find my boundary options. It's important to be able to play with the field," he said.

"I want to score all around the park and not just one area. It's important to explore the fielding the opposition keeps for me.

"In all formats, I try to do that. You can't just hit in one area, you become predictable then. It's always important to score runs all over the field and that's my strength."

Read: Ex-girlfriend Sofia Hayat slams Rohit Sharma's emotional moment with wife Ritika

The way he was mauling the Lankan attack, a double hundred in T20 was a possibility. However, Rohit said he did not think of double century.

"Not really. I was just thinking to score runs. I wasn't thinking of any particular target. In all the formats, I don't look to score runs to get to a particular milestone," he said.

"My job is to go out there and score as many (runs) as possible. Not just 100s or 200s or 300s. I go out there to make sure I get my team into a good position.

"There are times when you don't get runs. There are times when you get runs. That is all part and parcel of the game. Never do I ever walk out thinking that I want to score a century or a double century. I just want to give my best and get the team a victory," he said.

Rohit, who is leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, also realised how tough it is to captain the Indian team, considering the heavy weight of expectations from billions of people.

"There is a lot of pressure, specially after first match in Dharamsala. We were in such a position that we were on the verge of getting all out on our lowest score," he said.

"I thought a lot about my captaincy and team and that it is very difficult. We are representing 140 crore people and there is lot of pressure of that.

"Since I am leading the side for the first time, there was pressure and there will be pressure when we play next match in Mumbai. I don't know when will I captain the side again, so every minute spent on ground is important for me," he said.

During his sensational 118-run knock off just 43 balls, Rohit hit 10 sixes and 12 boundaries.

Asked if he surprised himself with any one particular shot, Rohit replied in a negative.

"I don't play any of those flamboyant shots. I just try to hit the ball in the area I look to hit. All the shots please me since it takes a lot to pull that off," he said.

"Even when you defend you should like that as well. It's not just about hitting boundaries and sixes even the ball hit in the gap should make you more happy," he said.

Tags: rohit sharma, india vs sri lanka, indore t20
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore


Related Stories

Rohit Sharma gets asked about scoring T20 double hundred and here’s what he said
IND v SL, 2nd T20: Rohit Sharma's 118 powers India to series victory
Rohit Sharma praises Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav after India's biggest T20 win
Ex-girlfriend Sofia Hayat slams Rohit Sharma's emotional moment with wife Ritika
Rohit Sharma posts emotional tweet after 1st successful Team India captaincy stint
VVS Laxman hails 'impact batsmen' Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PETA complaint leads abusers who beat langur to death to be arrested

A man was filmed mercilessly beating a langur with a stick until the animal died. (Photo: Facebook/ Fauna Police)
 

5,300 kids set Guinness record by forming largest human lung

Over 5,300 school children from over 35 schools in Delhi- NCR got together to set the record. (Representational Image)
 

Christmas 2017: Scrumptious dishes to make Yuletide delicious

We list dishes that will leave your Christmas lunch being the best there is. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

California fires ‘burn way into history,’ largest in state so far

The Thomas fire took only 2 weeks to burn its way into history books as unrelenting winds and parched weather turned everything in its path to tinder, including more than 700 homes. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 

Year-ender 2017: Most iconic memes of Donald Trump

The business magnate has the world divided, some worship him (or his ideas) and the others (the normals) despise him. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tiger Zinda Hai first day collection: Salman Khan's film takes a brilliant start

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' is a sequel to 2012 action film 'Ek Tha Tiger'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Photo of Shikhar Dhawan's son sleeping in Anushka's arms during reception wins hearts

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Dhawan’s son Zoravar was seen sleeping peacefully in Anushka Sharma’s arms and that has won the internet. (Photo: Instagram / Aesha Dhawan)

Rohit Sharma gets asked about scoring T20 double hundred and here’s what he said

Talking about his batting, Rohit, who equalled record a fastest T20I hundred, said:

IPL 2018: Suresh Raina set to reunite with MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina are set to reunite as Chennai Super Kings' management set to retain the southpaw in the Indian Premier League 2018. (Photo: PTI)

IND v SL, 2nd T20: Rohit Sharma's 118 powers India to series victory

Rohit Sharma struck 118 runs to help Team India clinch 88 run victory over Sri Lanka in the second T20 internationals at the Holkar Stadium in Indore (Photo: BCCI)

Australia women's cricket team to tour India in March 2018 for ODIs, T20 tri-series

All the matches of the tri-series will be held in Mumbai, with the final slated for April 3. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham