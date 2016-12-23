Sports, Cricket

MS Dhoni fans slam R Ashwin after he fails to thank Captain Cool

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 23, 2016, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 4:20 pm IST
Dhoni fans took to Twitter to slam the Indian off-spinner.
MS Dhoni fans did not like the fact that R Ashwin did not thank Captain Cool after he was named ICC Cricketer of the Year 2016 and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2016. (Photo: AP)
Mumbai: It is on even 24 hours since ICC named R Ashwin Cricketer of the Year 2016 and Test Cricketer of the Year 2016. But the Indian off-spinner has come under scrutiny from none other than Indian fans.

The world number bowler and all-rounder in Test cricket thanked Team India, its management team, his wife and family for his success in his thank-you speech after it was announced that he had won Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.

Ashwin then went on to thank Virat Kohli – Indian Test skipper, and Anil Kumble – Team India coach in a series of tweets.

R Ashwin tweet 1

R Ashwin tweet 2

R Ashwin tweet 3

However, Ashwin missed out on thanking MS Dhoni, under whom he played at the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and Champions League and continues to do as the Captain Cool continues to lead India’s limited-over side.

While Ashwin would not have meant to offend Dhoni or his fans, but some of the Dhoni supporters did not take it too kindly to that. They took Twitter and bashed Ashwin.

Ashwin slammed 1

 

Ashwin slammed 2

 

Ashwin slammed 3

 

Ashwin slammed 4

 

Ashwin slammed 5

 

After he was announced the winner, Ashwin had said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be awarded with this great honour. It feels great to follow the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in being named as the ICC Cricketer of the Year. To also win the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year makes it even better.”

“There are a lot of people to thank for this wonderful achievement I have made. It has been a great couple of years but this year has been even more special. What is very noticeable is the way I have bowled and batted and the way I have gone about doing my business. What is more important, as far as I am concerned, is the number of people who have gone behind my success,” added Ashwin.

“I’d like to dedicate this award to my family. I’d like to thank ICC and most importantly my team-mates. I’d also like to thank the support staff for our success. We’ve had a great transition ever since Mahendra Singh Dhoni hung up his boots. A young captain has taken over, we fell on the right track, and we now have a new bunch of boys,” concluded Ashwin.

