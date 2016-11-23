Sports, Cricket

Indian eves fortify Pakistan games, to play 2019 WC qualifiers, BCCI furious

Published Nov 23, 2016, 12:53 pm IST
With the Indian soldiers being martyred, the sentiment is dead against playing Pakistan, said the BCCI official.
Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed that India Women's team would forfeit their three Round 6 games of the ICC Women's Championship 2014-16 against Pakistan Women.

In a media release, the ICC stated, "Following consideration of written submissions from both the PCB and the BCCI, the ICC Technical Committee has ruled that the India Women's team is deemed to have forfeited each of the three matches it was due to play against Pakistan in Round 6 of the ICC Women's Championship, and that the associated points should be awarded to Pakistan."

"The matches, which were due to be played between 1 August and 31 October 2016, were not formally scheduled and did not ultimately take place, and the Technical Committee has ruled that Pakistan will be awarded two points for each of the three games and, in accordance with the ICC Women's Championship playing conditions, India shall be considered to have scored 0 runs in each of the 50 overs in each of the three matches and that its net run rate shall be adjusted accordingly," the release added.

Currently placed fifth in the ICC Rankings with 18 points in 19 games after completing a whitewash of West Indies Women in Vijayawada last week, India needed two wins in their remaining three games to finish in the top four and qualify for the 2019 World Cup directly.

A furious BCCI has lodged a protest with the global body who are well aware that any bilateral series against Pakistan needs government permission under current political scenario, which ICC's Indian chairman is well aware.

"ICC is well aware that in prevailing situation where Indian soldiers are being martyred, the sentiment is dead against playing Pakistan. The chairman is well aware that we need government permission," a furious senior BCCI official told PTI on Wednesday.

"This is a move with ulterior motive trying to play into the hands of Pakistan. They would say if women can play so can men. But that won't happen. If ICC does not backtrack, the men's team in solidarity with our women's team won't play in Champions Trophy," he added.

The teams that have automatically qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup, to be played in England from 26 June 2017 to 23 July 2017 are Australia, England, New Zealand and the West Indies.

India, South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will join Bangladesh, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Thailand in the Women's World Cup Qualifier, to be played in Sri Lanka from 7-21 February 2017, where the top four placed teams will progress to the Women's World Cup.

Pakistan gained six points from the three forfeited games, taking their overall tally to 14 in 18 games.

"This decision means that there will be no change to the current standings on the ICC Women's Championship Points Table, with India remaining in fifth position and Pakistan remaining in seventh position," the ICC media release release stated.

