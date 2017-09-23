Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli’s India target series win vs struggling Steve Smith’s Australia in Indore

PTI
Published Sep 23, 2017, 12:39 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2017, 12:52 pm IST
Packed with an incisive bowling attack, a confident India would look to pile on the misery for a struggling Australia
The swing master Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have made the Australian top-order look ordinary while the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has made the Kangaroos dance to their tunes. (Photo: BCCI)
 The swing master Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have made the Australian top-order look ordinary while the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has made the Kangaroos dance to their tunes. (Photo: BCCI)

Indore: Packed with an incisive bowling attack, a confident India would look to pile on the misery for a struggling Australia and seal the five-match series when they clash in the third ODI, here on Sunday.

It was no small task for Virat Kohli and his men to defend a modest 252 on the Eden Gardens wicket, which despite being a two-paced track favoured the batsmen.

The hosts have their bowling combination working superbly for them. The swing master Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have made the Australian top-order look ordinary while the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has made the Kangaroos dance to their tunes.

Australia's plight could easily be gauged from the fact that eight of their batsmen could not touch double-digit scores in Chennai, while only four of them could score more than 10 runs in Kolkata.

India have surely taken a giant step for yet another series win, but the team has allowed the Australian to create a few openings that could have proved detrimental if there were not some rescue acts.

If the top order floundered in the series-opener, the middle order squirmed in Kolkata, where the bowlers won the match for the hosts.

Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey have not made any contribution in the team's cause so far and to keep their places they have to do something worthwhile.

The selectors have named the squad only for the first three ODIs so it's time that Pandey, who had a decent run during India A's tour of South Africa, and Jadhav come up with something special.

Considering that the team management is looking to identify the number four and five positions for the 2019 World Cup in England, Pandey at number four so far has failed to impress.

Jadhav has proved that he is a utility batsman but he needs to be consistent and lift the side when it's faced with crunch situations. Just the way Hardik Pandya, who is fast establishing himself as fast-bowling all-rounder, did it in Chennai. In the first match he came good with bat and in Kolkata, he did the job with the ball.

The 70-yard short boundary on all sides would give the batsmen of both the teams chance to get a lot of runs. It has been a happy hunting ground for the Indians with both India captain Virat Kohli (211) and Ajinkya Rahane (188) getting big hundreds here last year against New Zealand in the third Test.

The major reason why the Indian batsmen have not been able to dominate the world champions is the incredibly consistent performance of their pacers, especially Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Coulter-Nile has unswervingly put the ball outside off stump on good length, reminding of the Australian great Glenn McGrath, who was always a thorn in India's flesh with his teasing perfect line and length.

Pat Cummins has also done reasonably well, bowling in tandem with Coulter-Nile. Their approach straight-jacketed the Indian batsmen in both the matches even as the home batsmen restrained themselves from playing atrocious shots in Kolkata.

The strategy has worked well for the Australians in keeping the Indians quiet in first Power-Play overs.

The major concern for the visitors is their spinners. Adam Zampa was taken to the cleaners by Pandya in Chennai and was immediately dropped.

However his replacement Ashton Agar has hardly troubled the Indians in Kolkata, where in complete contrast, the home spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, ruled the roost.

Chinaman Yadav, who became only third Indian to get a hat-trick in the One-day format in Kolkata, is gradually giving the team management confidence that he can be India's next big spinner.

In the absence of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, both Yadav and Chahal have done remarkably well. Chahal has been very effective and miser in the middle overs.

The curator has already predicted that wrist spinners will be effective on Holkar track, giving India enough reasons to smile.

Australia, on the other hand, need David Warner to fire at top of the order and Glenn Maxwell to see the side through in the middle order. These are no alien conditions for them, having played for their IPL franchises for the last few years.

India has largely managed to contain captain Steve Smith but the kind of fighter he is, a big knock is expected from him. But more than anything, he needs all his batsmen to buck up and provide some resistance.

They have badly missed Aaron Finch, who has not played as yet due to a calf muscle injury and if he comes back, it will be a big boost for them.

According to weathermen, rain may interrupt the game but fans would hope that the weather gods don't spoil the game.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Lokesh Rahul.

Australia: Steven Smith (Captain), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, James Faulkner and Adam Zampa.

Match starts at 13:30 IST.

Tags: india vs australia, virat kohli, steve smith, indore odi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore


Related Stories

Here’s what was said during Virat Kohli-Matthew Wade's heated feud at Eden Gardens
Watch: MS Dhoni’s hilarious ‘dande me daal dena’ comment is caught on stump mic
Watch: MS Dhoni’s magic sees off Glenn Maxwell in India vs Australia Eden Gardens ODI
I knew how to swing, now I also possess pace, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar
India vs Australia: Steve Smith blames batsmen for 'panicking' post Eden Gardens loss


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Like drinking tea at office? We have some bad news

Studies suggest that 1 in 5 mugs in offices are harbouring unsavoury microbes. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kohli could have shared Man of the Match award in Kolkata: Kuldeep Yadav’s coach

"Virat Kohli is a senior member of the team and he could have encouraged the junior players by sharing the honour," Kuldeep Yadav's coach Kapil Pande said. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni’s hilarious ‘dande me daal dena’ comment is caught on stump mic

MS Dhoni, as caught on stump mic, was vocal and pithy with his chatter from behind the wickets during the Chennai ODI. And nothing changed on that aspect even as the venue changed from Chennai to Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
 

Chelsea legend John Terry disgusted with Indian tobacco brand Gold Flake, here's why

The 36-year-old was left fuming on Thursday after finding out that Indian tobacco brand Gold Flake had used his blurred image on their cover packaging. (Photo: AFP)
 

6 million customers to start receiving their JioPhone from this weekend: report

Pre-orders for the JioPhone will be accepted for Rs 500, which will be adjusted against security deposit of Rs 1,500 at the time of delivery.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni’s magic sees off Glenn Maxwell in India vs Australia Eden Gardens ODI

It was a tossed up delivery to the leg-stump by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and after Maxwell failed to defend it, it was Dhoni who blew the stumps way, sending off the Aussie big-hitter before he could make it back in time.(Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Kohli could have shared Man of the Match award in Kolkata: Kuldeep Yadav’s coach

Watch: MS Dhoni’s hilarious ‘dande me daal dena’ comment is caught on stump mic

MS Dhoni, as caught on stump mic, was vocal and pithy with his chatter from behind the wickets during the Chennai ODI. And nothing changed on that aspect even as the venue changed from Chennai to Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

I also have pace now, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo: AP)

Ind vs Aus ODI series 2017: Indore suitable for wrist spinners

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav (left) and Yuzvendra Chahal

Harbhajan Singh is impressed by hat-trick of Kuldeep Yadav

Harbhajan Singh
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham