Shreyas Iyer called up as cover for injured Virat Kohli for Dharamsala Test

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 23, 2017, 8:31 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 9:29 pm IST
Shreyas Iyer is expected to reach Dharamsala on Friday; a day before the fourth India-Australia Test begins.
Shreyas Iyer had scored a double ton against Australia in the warm-up game ahead of the four-match Test series. (Photo: PTI)
 Shreyas Iyer had scored a double ton against Australia in the warm-up game ahead of the four-match Test series. (Photo: PTI)

Dharamsala: Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer on Thursday was called up to the Indian squad as cover for the injured Team India skipper Virat Kohli for the fourth Test against Australia in Dharamsala.

Iyer will reach Dharamsala on Friday, a day before the fourth Test begins.

He had scored a double ton against Australia in the warm-up game ahead of the four-match Test series.

Kohli injured his shoulder while saving a four in the third Test in Ranchi. While he came out to bat, he, following the injury, did not take field during Australia’s first innings.

While he was with the team during the practice session earlier on Thursday, he skipped batting and just did under-arm throwing during fielding practice.

Tags: shreyas iyer, virat kohli, india vs australia, dharamsala test
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla

