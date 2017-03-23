Sports, Cricket

Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland takes a dig at Virat Kohli

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 23, 2017, 10:31 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 10:31 am IST
James Sutherland took a cheeky dig at Virat Kohli, saying that the India captain knows how to apologise to Steve Smith.
James Sutherland believes that Virat Kohli’s allegations about Steve Smith’s illegal DRS tactics were “not appropriate”. (Photo: ICC/ PTI)
Adelaide: Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland took a light-hearted jibe at Virat Kohli, sarcastically implying that the India captain does not know how to apologise.

The ongoing four-match Test series between India and Australia has seen a number of controversies, with Kohli alleging that the Australians took the help of their dressing room while opting for DRS referrals during the second Test in Bengaluru, which India won by 75 runs.

When asked, during an interview with Adelaide-based radio station FIVEaa, whether Kohli should apologise to Smith for the allegations, Sutherland said, “I’m not sure he knows how to spell the word (sorry) but perhaps at the end of this long and cut-throat series let’s hope the boys can come together and have a bit of a laugh and reflect on that.”

Kohli had made the allegation during the post match press conference, saying that he had seen the Aussies looking up to the dressing room before opting for a DRS referral on two occasions.

Steve Smith, on the other hand, had admitted that he should not have looked up to the dressing room, labelling the moment in question as a “brain fade”.

“I was there and I saw a bit of it and I just couldn’t help,” said Sutherland.

“Steven owned up to it straight away. He said that he’d done the wrong thing and to have his integrity called into question in that way I just thought it was not appropriate,” he further continued. “I felt I just had to make a stance and let people know we are 100 per cent behind him and don’t have any question whatsoever about his integrity.”

