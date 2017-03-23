Sports, Cricket

Anurag Thakur accuses BCCI for compromising Virat Kohli’s integrity

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 23, 2017, 6:51 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 6:55 pm IST
Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur criticised BCCI for not standing for players and team, slammed Australian media and Cricket Australia.
What sort of truce was this? BCCI compromised the integrity of their Team India captain Virat Kohli and did not stand by their players and the team, tweeted former BCCI president Anurag Thakur. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: A day after Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland mocked Virat Kohli saying he does not know how to spell sorry, former BCCI president Anurag Thakur on Thursday came down heavily on Cricket Australia, BCCI and the Australian media.

While an Australian daily said that Virat Kohli is Donald Trump of world sport, Sutherland, who had earlier sought a truce between BCCI and his country’s cricket board after Kohli had severely criticised Australian skipper Steve Smith for seeking dressing room’s help for using Decision Review System (DRS) during the Bengaluru Test, targeted the Indian skipper during a radio interview with the Adelaide-based radio channel.

Following the heated altercation between both the sides during and following the second Test, BCCI and Cricket Australia, after initially siding with their respective cricket team captains, had tried to broker peace following the Indian cricket board’s decision opted for ICC’s intervention and demanded to press charges against Smith.

Thakur, who was removed from the top BCCI post earlier this year, took to Twitter to slam Cricket Australia and also minced no words to criticise the Indian cricket board.  

Thakur, in a series of tweets, said:

