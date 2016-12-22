Virat Kohli picked to lead ICC ODI Team of 2016, ignored from Test team

Virat Kohli was picked to lead ICC ODI Team of the Year 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The International Cricket Council did not pick Virat Kohli in its ICC Test Team of 2016. The game’s governing body which announced the Test team of the year has only one Indian in the side in form of R Ashwin.

The Alastair Cook-led side, which has Steve Smith as its 12th man, includes four cricketers from Australia, four from England and a each from Sri Lanka, India, South Africa and New Zealand.

ICC Test Team of the Year 2016 (Photo: Screengrab from ICC's Official Website)

The team selected by Gary Kirsten, Rahul Dravid and Kumar Sangakkara was chosen keeping in mind players’ performances in the period from 14 September 2015 to 20 September 2016.

While Kohli missed out on being part of the Test team, he was picked in ICC’s ODI Team of the year. In addition to Kohli, who is picked to the lead the team, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were the other Indian cricketers to make the cut to this team.

Along with three Indians, the team has three Australians, four South Africans, a West Indian and one from England.

ICC ODI Team of the Year 2016 (Photo: Screengrab from ICC's Official Website)

David Warner and Mitchell Starc are the only two cricketers who made it to both – Test and ODI teams.

ICC Test Team of Year 2016:

David Warner (Australia), Alastair Cook (England) (captain), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Joe Root (England), Adam Voges (Australia), Jonny Bairstow (England) (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes (England), R. Ashwin (India), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Dale Steyn (South Africa).

12th man: Steve Smith (Australia).

ICC ODI Team of Year 2016:

David Warner (Australia), Quinton de Kock (South Africa) (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (India), Virat Kohli (India) (captain), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Jos Buttler (England), Mitchell Marsh (Australia), Ravindra Jadeja (India), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Sunil Narine (West Indies).

12th man: Imran Tahir (South Africa).