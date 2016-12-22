Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli picked to lead ICC ODI Team of 2016, ignored from Test team

Published Dec 22, 2016
R Ashwin made it to ICC's Test Team of 2016, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were picked in the ICC ODI Team of 2016 led by Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli was picked to lead ICC ODI Team of the Year 2016. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: The International Cricket Council did not pick Virat Kohli in its ICC Test Team of 2016. The game’s governing body which announced the Test team of the year has only one Indian in the side in form of R Ashwin.

The Alastair Cook-led side, which has Steve Smith as its 12th man, includes four cricketers from Australia, four from England and a each from Sri Lanka, India, South Africa and New Zealand.

The team selected by Gary Kirsten, Rahul Dravid and Kumar Sangakkara was chosen keeping in mind players’ performances in the period from 14 September 2015 to 20 September 2016.

While Kohli missed out on being part of the Test team, he was picked in ICC’s ODI Team of the year. In addition to Kohli, who is picked to the lead the team, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were the other Indian cricketers to make the cut to this team.

Along with three Indians, the team has three Australians, four South Africans, a West Indian and one from England.

David Warner and Mitchell Starc are the only two cricketers who made it to both – Test and ODI teams.

ICC Test Team of Year 2016:

David Warner (Australia), Alastair Cook (England) (captain), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Joe Root (England), Adam Voges (Australia), Jonny Bairstow (England) (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes (England), R. Ashwin (India), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Dale Steyn (South Africa).

12th man: Steve Smith (Australia).

ICC ODI Team of Year 2016:
David Warner (Australia), Quinton de Kock (South Africa) (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (India), Virat Kohli (India) (captain), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Jos Buttler (England), Mitchell Marsh (Australia), Ravindra Jadeja (India), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Sunil Narine (West Indies).
12th man: Imran Tahir (South Africa).

R Ashwin, who is the number one all-rounder and bowler in Test cricket, became the third Indian cricketer after Rahul Dravid (2004) and Sachin Tendulkar (2010) to win the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year. (Photo: AP)

R Ashwin wins ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2016

The Indian all-rounder became only the second Indian after Rahul Dravid to win both the awards in the same year.
22 Dec 2016 1:15 PM
Ravindra Jadeja (26) and R Ashwin (28) shared 54 wickets between themselves as India crushed England to win five-match Test series 4-0. (Photo: AP)

R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja grab top 2 spots in ICC Test bowlers’ rankings

Karun Nair's unbeaten 303 in only his 3rd Test innings has lifted him 122 places to 55th position.
21 Dec 2016 3:05 PM
Virat Kohli leads the team around Chepauk for a lap of honour after defeating England in the fifth and final Test.(Photo: E.K. Sanjay)

Virat Kohli’s young brigade knows no fear

After five series victories on the trot, India Test team have reached dizzy heights.
22 Dec 2016 1:11 AM
“As a captain, I feel it's a complete series for us. Everyone contributed at different times, especially the lower-order's contribution is something that stands out for me in this series,

Ind vs Eng: It's a complete performance, says Virat Kohli

Kohli feels that the crowd want to see a result oriented Test match and that is what Indian team is offering them.
20 Dec 2016 8:54 PM

R Ashwin wins ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2016

R Ashwin, who is the number one all-rounder and bowler in Test cricket, became the third Indian cricketer after Rahul Dravid (2004) and Sachin Tendulkar (2010) to win the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year. (Photo: AP)

Faf du Plessis loses ball-tampering appeal

Faf du Plessis had said last month that the original sanction risked opening

Alviro Petersen banned for 2 years over corruption

Alviro Petersen scored 2093 Test runs at an average of 34.88 and scored a Test ton on debut against India. (Photo: AFP)

Team India may have to wait for performance incentive despite England series win

Virat Kohli led Indian side to 4-0 win over England in the five-match Test series. (Photo: PTI)

Shahid Afridi to appeal to Narendra Modi over Indian fan’s detention

Shahid Afridi’s Indian fan Ripon Chowdhury was reportedly apprehended by local police following a complaint filed by the youth wing of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). (Photo: AFP)
