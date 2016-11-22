Sports, Cricket

Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq banned due to slow over rate

REUTERS
Published Nov 22, 2016, 9:51 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2016, 12:55 pm IST
Pakistan team has been fined for their slow over rate during the first match against New Zealand in Christchurch.
Misbah-ul-Haq has been banned for one test. (Photo: AFP)
 Misbah-ul-Haq has been banned for one test. (Photo: AFP)

Christchurch: Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has been banned for one test and his team fined for their slow over rate during the first match against New Zealand in Christchurch.

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) ruling means the 42-year-old is ineligible for the second test in Hamilton, which starts on Friday, though he was already set to miss it having returned home following the death of his father-in-law.

Pakistan were ruled to have been two overs short of their target in the eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand, the ICC said in a statement.

Misbah's ban was mandatory, having previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate offence during the test against England at The Oval in August, the ICC added.

He was fined 40 percent of his match fee and the team 20 percent.

Regular vice-captain Azhar Ali will lead the team in Hamilton, where the touring side will attempt to level the two-match series 1-1.

Tags: new zealand vs pakistan, misbah-ul-haq

Related Stories

NZ moved closer to ending a 31-year losing streak to the tourists on home turf. (Photo: AP File)

NZ vs Pak: New Zealand thrash Pakistan by 8 wickets to clinch 1st Test

Pakistan ended the match without captain Misbah-ul-Haq who had to return home because his father-in-law is seriously ill.
20 Nov 2016 8:34 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

The holiday marks the end of the forty day mourning period after the anniversary of the 7th century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson (Photo: AP)

Millions walk from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage
The Boudhanath Stupa was purified after being damaged in the 2015 earthquake, and will open for public on Nov. 22nd (Photo: AP)

Boudhanath Stupa in Nepal unveiled after restoration
Children posed and danced in colourful traditional costumes made from solid waste items for creating awareness about the global issue (Photo: AP)

Boilvia celebrates a cleaner world with recycled festival
Turkish artist Hasan Kale is able to paint the most gorgeous tiny paintings that you've ever seen on unusual canvases like peanut husks, split almonds, banana chips, and even beans. You have to see his work to believe it! (Photo: Instagram/ @hasankale08)

Artist creates stunningly detailed minature paintings on tiny objects
The magazine's editors consulted historians and photo editors and curators around the world, while Time staff interviewed the photographers, picture subjects, friends and family to write essays on each image. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Images that made it to Time Magazine's most influential pictures
Products like Trump masks in China and Japan, along with Trump dolls and Trump Jars are just some of the many new products on offer (Photo: AP/AFP)

Trump inspired merchandise in markets after stunning victory
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UAE: Jobless Indian lives on terrace for 8 months after employer withholds passport

He was left with no other option but to live on the terrace of a building in Ajman city because his employer had refused to return his passport after settling his dues, Khaleej Times reported. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 

Protecting Trump costs New York City over USD 1 million a day

President-elect Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump and 10-year-old son Barron will move to the White House at the end of the school year. (Photo: AP)
 

Ae Zindagi Gale Lagale: Alia urges to embrace life and the hurdles it throws at you!

Stills from the song.
 

Detained AAP volunteers queue up at ATM in Delhi police station

AAP workers shout slogans during a protest march against demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 

I am the bigger star than Arjun Kapoor: Varun Dhawan

Varun candidly made the confession when prodded by Karan.
 

Pornhub trolls Kylie Jenner, implies she is ready for porn industry!

Kylie Jenner (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ kyliejenner).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

R Ashwin shares cup of cofee with Navy men

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin interacts with Navy personnel on board INS Jalashwa during his visit to Eastern Naval Command, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Lodha proposal puts IPL in peril

A BCCI official said the committee’s latest proposal would add more confusion in running the cricket body and also puts the cash-rich Indian Premier League in jeopardy.

I can be finisher, says Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav

Hard-fought wins will make Virat Kohli stronger: Sourav Ganguly

India dished out an all-round performance, to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against England. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli to assess ‘load of captaincy’ after 3-4 years

Skipper Virat Kohli's batting played a big part in India's win over England in the second Test in Visakhapatnam. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham