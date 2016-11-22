Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked for England Tests, Gambhir dropped

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's inclusion in the squad comes off a poor performance by the 26-year-old, who picked up only two wickets for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named in India’s squad for the last three home Test matches against England, later this year.

India have already taken a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five Test series, after drawing the first game in Rajkot, and winning the second one in Vizag, earlier this week.

The 26-year-old has not been on good form however, managing to pick up only two wickets in his last Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai.

Subsequently however, Bhuvneshwar’s inclusion means that opener Gautam Gambhir has been dropped from the squad yet again.

Gambhir was brought back into the India Test squad after regular opener KL Rahul was ruled out of the last two New Zealand Tests due to a hamstring injury, earlier this year.

The Delhi southpaw played the last Test against New Zealand (Indore) and the first Test against England (Rajkot), before Rahul was brought back into the squad ahead of the Vizag Test.