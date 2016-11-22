Sports, Cricket

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked for England Tests, Gambhir dropped

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 22, 2016, 6:16 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2016, 8:10 pm IST
Gautam Gambhir had to make way for Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the India Test squad.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's inclusion in the squad comes off a poor performance by the 26-year-old, who picked up only two wickets for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)
 Bhuvneshwar Kumar's inclusion in the squad comes off a poor performance by the 26-year-old, who picked up only two wickets for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named in India’s squad for the last three home Test matches against England, later this year.

India have already taken a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five Test series, after drawing the first game in Rajkot, and winning the second one in Vizag, earlier this week.

The 26-year-old has not been on good form however, managing to pick up only two wickets in his last Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai.

Subsequently however, Bhuvneshwar’s inclusion means that opener Gautam Gambhir has been dropped from the squad yet again.

Gambhir was brought back into the India Test squad after regular opener KL Rahul was ruled out of the last two New Zealand Tests due to a hamstring injury, earlier this year.

The Delhi southpaw played the last Test against New Zealand (Indore) and the first Test against England (Rajkot), before Rahul was brought back into the squad ahead of the Vizag Test.

bcci bhuvneshwar kumar bhuvi india england india vs england

Tags: team india, india vs england, bhuvneshwar kumar, gautam gambhir
Location: India, Maharashtra

Related Stories

Gambhir first started using the new stance in 2016 IPL. (Photo: Screen Grab)

Watch: What has changed in Gautam Gambhir’s technique

Gambhir has now adopted an open-chested stance, unlike his orthodox stance, where the right shoulder would face towards the bowler.
11 Nov 2016 1:13 PM
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who derailed New Zealand innings in the second Test, recorded his fourth five-wicket haul in his 15th Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar floors New Zealand with 5-wicket haul

After Wriddhiman Saha's unbeaten fifty guided India to 316, Indian bowlers restricted New Zealand to 128/7 on day 2 of the Test.
01 Oct 2016 5:41 PM

Business Gallery

Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
Datsun in India has started out on a rocky footing with the Go and Go+, but now it’s back with its third offering for India, the all new redi-GO. The new redi-GO is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer and we spent two days behind the wheel to find out what it’s really like to drive one. (Source: CarDekho.com)

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO
Mercedes-Benz recently launched its flagship SUV, the GLS 350 CDI. Essentially a facelift for the current GL-Class, it incorporates a few update along with the nomenclature change. It gets a reworked face that houses all-LED headlamps and a new grille, new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps. We expect the GLS to be powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 motor that develops 255PS of power and 620Nm of torque. (Photo: CarDekho.com)

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UAE: Jobless Indian lives on terrace for 8 months after employer withholds passport

He was left with no other option but to live on the terrace of a building in Ajman city because his employer had refused to return his passport after settling his dues, Khaleej Times reported. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 

Protecting Trump costs New York City over USD 1 million a day

President-elect Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump and 10-year-old son Barron will move to the White House at the end of the school year. (Photo: AP)
 

Ae Zindagi Gale Lagale: Alia urges to embrace life and the hurdles it throws at you!

Stills from the song.
 

Detained AAP volunteers queue up at ATM in Delhi police station

AAP workers shout slogans during a protest march against demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 

I am the bigger star than Arjun Kapoor: Varun Dhawan

Varun candidly made the confession when prodded by Karan.
 

Pornhub trolls Kylie Jenner, implies she is ready for porn industry!

Kylie Jenner (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ kyliejenner).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis fined for ball tampering

Although he has been found guilty of ball tampering, Du Plessis only been handed a fine. (Photo: AFP)

Did David Wiese bowl fastest ball in the history of cricket?

The last ball of the fourth over of the Knights’ innings (bowled by Wiese), which was smashed to the boundary by Miller, was clocked at 173.8 kmph. (Photo: BCCI)

Virat Kohli attains career-high 4th in ICC Test rankings

Kohli is currently top-ranked in T20Is and has also held the top position in ODI, but has never moved above 10th place in Tests. (Photo: PTI)

R Ashwin shares cup of cofee with Navy men

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin interacts with Navy personnel on board INS Jalashwa during his visit to Eastern Naval Command, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Lodha proposal puts IPL in peril

A BCCI official said the committee’s latest proposal would add more confusion in running the cricket body and also puts the cash-rich Indian Premier League in jeopardy.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham