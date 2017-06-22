Sports, Cricket

I respect Anil Kumble's decision: Virat Kohli breaks silence on his exit

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 22, 2017, 8:25 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 8:43 pm IST
Whatever happens in the change room, we’ve tried to maintain the sanctity of the change room throughout.
The 28-year old Delhi batsman said that he will not lose respect towards Kumble.(Photo: AP)
Mumbai: Team India captain Virat Kohli has broken his silence on the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble saga, as he said that Anil Kumble has taken the decision to step down as head coach, and that he would respect the decision. This has come just two days after Kumble quit as the head coach of the Indian team.

Speaking to the press on the eve of the first ODI against West Indies on Friday at Port of Spain, Virat Kohli said “Obviously Anil bhai has expressed his views and he’s taken the decision to step out and we will respect that decision. It’s something that has happened right after the tournament,” the captain said.

“We have created a culture over the last 3-4 years that whatever happens in the change room, we’ve tried to maintain the sanctity of the change room throughout. That is what the whole team believes in,” he added.

The 28-year old Delhi batsman said that he will not lose respect towards Kumble. “I’ve always respected that and we have continued to maintain that as well. As I said, it’s his opinion which I respect.

I have total respect for him as a cricketer and what he’s achieved as a nation. All the years that he’s played. That’s no taking away that aspect of him at all. And we all respect him totally,” the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain further added.

India are currently in the West Indies and will play 5 ODIs and one T20 in the Carribean.

