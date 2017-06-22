Sports, Cricket

Australian Open: Srikanth beats world no 1 Son Wan Ho, enters quarterfinals

ANI
Published Jun 22, 2017, 12:40 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 1:04 pm IST
Kidambi Srikanth has now set up a last-eight clash against his fellow countryman B Sai Praneeth.
Kidambi defeated world no 1 Son Wan Ho for the second time in two weeks. (Photo: AP)
 Kidambi defeated world no 1 Son Wan Ho for the second time in two weeks. (Photo: AP)

Sydney: Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth produced a rich vein of form as he bounced back from a game down against reigning World No.1 Son Wan Ho to book his place in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open Super Series on Thursday.

After losing the first game, the 24-year-old Indian rebounded strongly to clinch a 15-21, 21-13, 21-13 win over Wan Ho in a gruelling second-round clash that lasted almost an hour.

Srikanth, who entered the tournament on the back of his maiden Indonesia Super Series Premier title, has defeated Wan Ho for the second time in two weeks.

The Indian shuttler had beaten the South Korean ace in the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open last week.

Srikanth has now set up a last-eight clash against his fellow countryman B Sai Praneeth.

Praneeth cemented his place in the quarter-finals of the tournament after brushing aside China's Huang Yuxiang 21-15, 18-21, 21-13 in his men's singles clash that lasted one hour and five minutes.

Meanwhile, Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu and top Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal will also look to storm into the last-eight when they play their respective women's singles second rounds later Thursday.

Tags: kidambi srikanth, australian open super series, pv sindhu

Related Stories

Kidambi Srikanth showed great character to rally back into the match in the second game. (Photo: AP)

Kidambi Srikanth clinches maiden Indonesia Open Superseries title

Kidambi Srikanth completed a comfortable victory over Kazumasa Sakai, to notch up his first Indonesia Open title.
18 Jun 2017 1:25 PM
India's Srikanth Kidambi reacts after defeating South Korea's Son Wan-ho during their men's singles semi final match at Indonesia Open badminton championship in Jakarta. (Photo:AP)

Indonesia Open: Kidambi Srikanth enters final after beating Son Wan Ho

The Indian shuttler dished out a gritty performance to stun world No.1 Korean in the semi final.
17 Jun 2017 5:30 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: After Mohammed Shami was mocked, India, Pakistan fans clash on London streets

The Indian and Pakistani fans were seen hurling objects at each other from either ends of a street. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)
 

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman livid post Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift?

Anil Kumble stepped down from the position of Team India head coach following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AFP)
 

7 ways you can reduce your internet data costs on iPhone

(iPhone/Representational image)
 

Samsung plans Galaxy Note 8 launch event for August

Galaxy Note 8's predecessor, Galaxy Note 7 displayed at its store in Seoul, South Korea.
 

Rare US total solar eclipse excites Americans coast-to-coast

On August 21, 2017, the Earth will cross the shadow of the moon, creating the first US coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in nearly 100 years.
 

Watch it live here: OnePlus 5 launching in India today

OnePlus 5 is powered by Qulacomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 octo-core processor, coupled with 8GB RAM, is equipped with dual camera setup and operates on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman livid post Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift?

Anil Kumble stepped down from the position of Team India head coach following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AFP)

Video: After Mohammed Shami was mocked, India, Pakistan fans clash on London streets

The Indian and Pakistani fans were seen hurling objects at each other from either ends of a street. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)

Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift: BCCI top brass asks for managers' report

The COA were only made aware of the differences between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble when they spoke separately to the respective parties on the day of the IPL final. (Photo: AFP)

Team India land in the West Indies

West Indies captain Jason Holder and his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli pose upon Team India’s arrival in Port Of Spain on Wednesday. Kohli & Co. will play five ODIs and a T20. The series begins on Friday. (Photo: BCCI)

Abhinav Bindra takes a dig at Virat Kohli

Abhinav Bindra
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham