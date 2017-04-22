 LIVE !  :  Imran Tahir gave Rising Pune Supergiant their first breakthrough as he dismissed Shikhar Dhawan in his first over. (Photo: BCCI) Live| IPL 2017, RPS vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 down as Warner departs
 
Live| IPL 2017, RPS vs SRH: Moises Henriques’ fifty powers Sunrisers Hyderabad to 176

Published Apr 22, 2017, 3:11 pm IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 5:32 pm IST
Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 176/3; Moises Henriques (55*), David Warner (43).
 Imran Tahir gave Rising Pune Supergiant their first breakthrough as he dismissed Shikhar Dhawan in his first over. (Photo: BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/3 from 17 overs:

WICKET! Jaydev Unadkat has dismissed David Warner for 43 as he could not execute a switch hit. Deepak Hooda joins Henriques in the middle.

Sunrisers Hyderabad 113/2 from 15 overs:

Moises Henriques gets into the groove straightway. Looks to assert some pressure on RPS bowlers. Sunrisers Hyderabad need some quick runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad 85/2 from 13 overs:

WICKET! Dan Christian has dismissed ever so dangerous Kane Williamson. The Kiwi skipper missed an off cutter from the Australian and trapped before the wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad 57/1 from 9 overs:

WICKET! Imran Tahir has struck with a delivery that should  have been dispatched into the stands. Shikhar Dhawan though misses the chances and gives an easy catch in the deep. Coming back, we must Tahir has a way to get wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad 34/0 from 5 overs:

David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan have made sure Sunrisers Hyderabad don't lose any wickets early. While Dhawan has been aggressor and Warner has looked comfortable in the middle.

Pune: Rising Pune Supergiant have won the toss and elected to bowl against David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday.

The Steve Smith-led side have made one change to the team which defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore as Washington Sundar replaces Rahul Chahar while Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought in Bipul Sharma in place of unwell Yuvraj Singh.

who are at the eight spot in IPL 2017 points table, will have a task at hand as they host defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.

Having lost 4 out of their six games, Steve Smith-led side need to win their second game in a row after defeating Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. But for that to happen, RPS bowlers must put up their hands and don’t allow David Warner, Kane Williamson and Co to go hammer and tongs.

RPSG’s batting unit too needs to come good against a bowling attack ably led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Purple Cap holder has scalped 15 wickets this IPL season so far and has bowled well while opening the bowling and at the death.

Squads:

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS):

Steve Smith (captain), MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, Lockie Ferguson. Usman Khawaja, Jaskaran Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Ben Stokes, Milind Tondon, Manoj Tiwary, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa, Imran Tahir, Mayank Agarwal, Baba Aparajith, Ankush Bains, Ankit Sharma, Rajat Bhatia, Deepak Chahar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Chahar, Ashok Dinda.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

David Warner(captain), Moises Henriques, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh, Deepak Hooda, Naman Ojha, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Rashid Khan, Barinder Sran, Ricky Bhui, Siddarth Kaul, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Eklavya Dwivedi, Pravin Tambe, Ben Laughlin, Tanmay Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj, Chris Jordan.

