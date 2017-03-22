Virat Kohli and co. get whopping pay hike ahead of Dharamsala Test

The likes of Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay, and Cheteshwar Pujara are set to get Rs 2 crore per match. (Photo: BCCI)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to double the salaries of the Indian cricketers, after the latter churned out good performances in the 2016/17 season.

Top cricketers like Virat Kohli, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay, and Cheteshwar Pujara are set to receive Rs 2 crore per match.

Apart from this, the Grade A cricketers are set to receive Rs 2 crore per annum, Grade B Rs 1 crore per annum, and Grade C Rs 50 lakh per annum.

India went on a 19-match unbeaten run in Test cricket, in the 2016/17 home season, notching up series wins against New Zealand, England and Bangladesh. This run propelled Virat Kohli & co. to the top of the ICC Test rankings, with Australia just a few paces behind them.

India are currently playing a four-match Test series against Australia, which is tied at 1-1, after Australia won in Pune, India won in Bengaluru, and the two sides played out a draw in Ranchi.