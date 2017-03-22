Virat Kohli and co. get whopping pay hike ahead of Dharamsala Test

Sports, Cricket

India went on a 19-match unbeaten run in the 2016/17 home season, propelling the team to the no. 1 spot in ICC Test ramkings.
The likes of Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay, and Cheteshwar Pujara are set to get Rs 2 crore per match. (Photo: BCCI)
New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to double the salaries of the Indian cricketers, after the latter churned out good performances in the 2016/17 season.

Top cricketers like Virat Kohli, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay, and Cheteshwar Pujara are set to receive Rs 2 crore per match.

Apart from this, the Grade A cricketers are set to receive Rs 2 crore per annum, Grade B Rs 1 crore per annum, and Grade C Rs 50 lakh per annum.

India went on a 19-match unbeaten run in Test cricket, in the 2016/17 home season, notching up series wins against New Zealand, England and Bangladesh. This run propelled Virat Kohli & co. to the top of the ICC Test rankings, with Australia just a few paces behind them.

India are currently playing a four-match Test series against Australia, which is tied at 1-1, after Australia won in Pune, India won in Bengaluru, and the two sides played out a draw in Ranchi.

