Sports, Cricket

R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja grab top 2 spots in ICC Test bowlers’ rankings

PTI
Published Dec 21, 2016, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2016, 3:11 pm IST
Karun Nair's unbeaten 303 in only his 3rd Test innings has lifted him 122 places to 55th position.
Ravindra Jadeja (26) and R Ashwin (28) shared 54 wickets between themselves as India crushed England to win five-match Test series 4-0. (Photo: AP)
 Ravindra Jadeja (26) and R Ashwin (28) shared 54 wickets between themselves as India crushed England to win five-match Test series 4-0. (Photo: AP)

Dubai: Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja made it a rare instance of two India bowlers topping the ICC Test rankings after the left-arm spinner's maiden 10-wicket match haul against England in the Chennai Test propelled him to the second position.

Jadeja's performance has earned him 66 points and brought him within eight points of star off-spinner Ashwin, who has already been occupying the number one position.

This is just the second time the top two spots in the bowlers chart is occupied by India players, with the pair emulating left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi and leg-spinner Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, who were ranked one and two in 1974.

Jadeja grabbed 10 for 154 in the fifth and final Test and finished with 26 wickets in the five-match series, while Ashwin ended with 28 wickets as India completed a 4-0 series victory over England, culminating with an innings and 75 runs win in Chennai.

Ravindra Jadeja, who leapfrogged Josh Hazlewood, James Anderson, Dale Steyn and Rangana Herath, has also gained a place to reach his career-best third rank in the list of all-rounders, which is also headed by Ashwin. (Photo: Screengrab from ICC official website)Ravindra Jadeja, who leapfrogged Josh Hazlewood, James Anderson, Dale Steyn and Rangana Herath, has also gained a place to reach his career-best third rank in the list of all-rounders, which is also headed by Ashwin. (Photo: Screengrab from ICC official website)

Meanwhile, India pace bowler Ishant Sharma has moved up two places to 23rd position.

In the Test Batsmen's list, India's KL Rahul and Karun Nair have also made huge gains. Rahul's knock of 199 has helped him gain 29 slots to reach a career-best 51st spot, while Nair's unbeaten 303 in only his third Test innings has lifted him 122 places to 55th position.

On Tuesday, India team had ended the year as the No.1 ranked Test side after comprehensively winning the five-Test series against England.

The series win has helped India gain five points and they have now moved to 120 points in the last Test team rankings update of 2016, 15 points ahead of second placed Australia.

Tags: r ashwin, ravindra jadeja, icc test rankings, india vs england
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai

Related Stories

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side, which was awarded the ICC Test Championship Mace on 11 October following a 3-0 home series sweep over New Zealand, can't be overtaken this year since the team rankings are updated only at the end of each Test series. (Photo: PTI)

India finish 2016 at the top of ICC Test Team Rankings

Following the series defeat against India, England have slipped from second to fifth position in Test rankings.
21 Dec 2016 9:37 AM
Spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the hero of the day as he returned exceptional figures of 7/48 to spell doom for England. (Photo: BCCI)

India seal 4-0 win over England as Ravindra Jadeja takes 7/48

Karun Nair walked away with the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten 303-run knock that set the tone for the victory.
20 Dec 2016 8:22 PM
Murali Kartik says that conditions are different in countries like England, Australia and South Africa, therefore success is not guaranteed. (Photo: PTI)

Time will tell if Ashwin can be equally lethal abroad: Kartik

Ashwin and Kohli had contributed to India's recent success in Tests helping India win five straight series against England.
15 Dec 2016 12:27 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were snapped at the screening of 'Dangal' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs from various fields come out for Aamir's Dangal screening
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Sushmita, Farhan, Sakshi, others impress with their fashion sense
While the world welcomed the New Year on a happy note, 2016 didn’t really prove to be a good year for the couples in the tinsel town. This year was full of heartbreaks as love walked away from the lives of many couples. From nasty break-ups to shocking divorces, 2016 saw it all.

Yearender 2016: This year's broken hearts
Numerous Bollywood stars were seen at the Stardust Awards held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Bachchan, other stars come out in style for Stardust awards
Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Nitesh Tiwari were seen promoting 'Dangal' in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan and Dangal team gear up for release with promotions
While much is known about Aamir Khan's acting abilities, he has also lent his voice to numerous songs, with some of them popular even today. (Photo: Video grab from Youtube)

7 times Aamir lent his voice to a song and did a fine job
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Domestic abuse victims get a new lease of life at a Chennai café

Representational Picture (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are names which are most likely to get a right swipe on Tinder

Amelia and Harry topped the list in UK (Photo: AFP)
 

Techie from Chennai explains demonitisation the Clavin and Hobbes way

Ashok created these brilliant Calvin and Hobbes panel, replacing the original dialogue bubbles with those relevant to demonetisation. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Brazil: Man bungee jumps to his death as 'rope was too long'

The video starts with Fabio Ezequiel de Moraes preparing for the 40-metre jump. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

Watch: Murali Vijay hugs groundstaff after India win Chennai Test

The Indian opener, Murali Vijay, won hearts as he hugged the member of the ground staff to appreciate the hard work they put in to maintain ground in the wake of Cyclone Vardah. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

IoT, PoS, ATMs under major security threats in 2017: Report

The upcoming year will include an increased breadth and depth of attacks, with malicious threat actors differentiating their tactics to capitalise on the changing technology landscape.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Team needs Cook's power & runs, not his leadership: Vaughan

Michael Vaughan claims that England has been playing their worse cricket under Cook. (Photo: AFP)

Sack Alastair Cook after England’s pathetic performance: Geoffrey Boycott

Virat Kohli-led India thumped Alastair Cook’s England to win the five-match Test series 4-0. (Photo: PTI)

Sourav Ganguly weighs in on MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli captaincy debate

Virat Kohli’s success as India’s Test skipper can put pressure on MS Dhoni’s plans to continue as India’s captain in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: PTI)

India finish 2016 at the top of ICC Test Team Rankings

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side, which was awarded the ICC Test Championship Mace on 11 October following a 3-0 home series sweep over New Zealand, can't be overtaken this year since the team rankings are updated only at the end of each Test series. (Photo: PTI)

Watch: Murali Vijay hugs groundstaff after India win Chennai Test

The Indian opener, Murali Vijay, won hearts as he hugged the member of the ground staff to appreciate the hard work they put in to maintain ground in the wake of Cyclone Vardah. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham