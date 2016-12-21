Sports, Cricket

India keen to shed 'poor travellers' tag in 2017: Jadeja

PTI
Published Dec 21, 2016, 5:27 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2016, 7:12 pm IST
Jadeja said the current Indian test team have been performing exceptionally well because they are very good fitness-wise.
Jadeja said he hopes to sign many more endorsement deals in the future and that is only possible if he keeps on producing consistent performances. (Photo: AFP)
 Jadeja said he hopes to sign many more endorsement deals in the future and that is only possible if he keeps on producing consistent performances. (Photo: AFP)

Bengaluru: Signing off on a positive note,in what has been an exceptional year for the Indian cricket team, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja today promised that they will try to shed the "poor travelers" tag in 2017.

"Me and my team want to promise our fans around the world that India will put up a good show overseas in 2017. We are keen shed the poor travellers tag," Jadeja told reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by Zeven, a sports apparel company, here.

Jadeja, who had returned with impressive figures of seven for 48 to help India outclass England in the fifth and final Test in Chennai, said the current year has been very good for the national cricket team as they had won series after series.

India have won eight Tests out of 11 played this year, thereby equaling their previous record of most wins in a calendar year -- eight wins, three losses and three draws out of 14 played in 2010.

Jadeja said the current Indian test team have been performing exceptionally well because they are very good fitness-wise.

"Nowadays, the boys are very fit and spend a lot of time in gym and that is the reason why we are able to give our best on the field," he said.

Jadeja said he hopes to sign many more endorsement deals in the future and that is only possible if he keeps on producing consistent performances.

"My main focus is to play good cricket and if I do that I know many more brands will approach me in future," he signed off.

Tags: indian cricket team, india vs england, ravindra jadeja
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Entertainment Gallery

2016 has been a year of loss and suffering. This year, we lost many gems. From Jayalalithaa to Prince, the world lost some of its greatest legends. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at the year that went by, and the stars that stopped shinning.

Yearender 2016: The stars that stopped shining
B-Town celebrities were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Ranveer, Sonam, Alia, others stars are stylish travellers
Numerous celebrities were snapped at the screening of 'Dangal' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs from various fields come out for Aamir's Dangal screening
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Sushmita, Farhan, Sakshi, others impress with their fashion sense
While the world welcomed the New Year on a happy note, 2016 didn’t really prove to be a good year for the couples in the tinsel town. This year was full of heartbreaks as love walked away from the lives of many couples. From nasty break-ups to shocking divorces, 2016 saw it all.

Yearender 2016: This year's broken hearts
Numerous Bollywood stars were seen at the Stardust Awards held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Bachchan, other stars come out in style for Stardust awards
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This Bengaluru engineer's family of 735 dogs is adorable

The engineer pays 93% of the daily Rs 50,000 spent on their well being (Photo: Facebook)
 

According to Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan is an ‘arrogant’ guy

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan
 

Syrian girl blogger, 7, meets Erdogan at Ankara palace

PM Erdogan poses for a photograph with Bana and her family. (Photo: Twitter | @RT_Erdogan)
 

Laila Main Laila: Sunny closes the year with this cracker of a song; exudes grace!

Stills from the song.
 

102-year-old Australian scientist wins battle to keep working

Dr David Goodall (Photo: Twitter | @charlottehamlyn)
 

This Indo-Pak couple's journey to their wedding shows love is the answer

They got married in a beautiful beach wedding (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Kohli's spirited leadership key to success: Jayasuriya

Just like he was a great bowler, Anil will be a great success in his new role as coach too said Jayasuriya. (Photo: AFP)

Lodha committee not giving BCCI time for last 2 months: Anurag Thakur

The members do not agree to implement three-four recommendations as they are not practical. To convey this, we sought time but the committee is not giving us time for the last two months, said BCCI president Anurag Thakur. (Photo: BCCI)

Is England captain's goose cooked before Christmas?

Many expect Cook to relinquish the captaincy in favour of fellow batsman Joe Root. (Photo: AFP)

5 things we learnt from India vs England Test series

Virat Kohli led from the front as he amassed 655 runs in the five-match Test series against England and went on to win the Man of the Series Award. (Photo: AP)

R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja grab top 2 spots in ICC Test bowlers’ rankings

Ravindra Jadeja (26) and R Ashwin (28) shared 54 wickets between themselves as India crushed England to win five-match Test series 4-0. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham