 LIVE !  :  While Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith will be trying to add a new trophy to add to his captaincy cap in the IPL 2017 final, Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma will look to become the first captain to win the tournament thrice. (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter) Live| IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: Jaydev Unadkat strikes first, Parthiv Patel departs
 
Sports, Cricket

Live| IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: Jaydev Unadkat strikes first, Parthiv Patel departs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 21, 2017, 7:15 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2017, 8:12 pm IST
MI: 7-1 from 2.1 overs. Lendl Simmons: 3
While Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith will be trying to add a new trophy to add to his captaincy cap in the IPL 2017 final, Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma will look to become the first captain to win the tournament thrice. (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter)
 While Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith will be trying to add a new trophy to add to his captaincy cap in the IPL 2017 final, Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma will look to become the first captain to win the tournament thrice. (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter)

MI: 7-1 from 2.1 overs

WICKET! Unadkat starts with a slower short delivery, but Parthiv failed to read the change of pace. He lobbed his pull shot straight to Shardul Thakur at mid-on.

MI: 7-0 from 2 overs

Three back-to-back dot balls, before Parthiv steers him away on the off side, for 2 runs.

Smith goes for Washington Sundar to open the bowling again. He comes in for the second over.

MI: 3-0 from 1 over

A cautious start by Mumbai, as Simmons takes three dod balls before getting off the mark on the 4th, steering theball on the leg side with soft hands. Three runs off that first over,

Its Jaydev Unadkat, who will get the IPL 2017 final underway, tonight.

Teams:

Rising Pune Supergiant XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith (c), Manoj Tiwary, MS Dhoni (wk), Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa

Mumbai Indians XI: Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Rohit Sharma (c), Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Johnson, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

Toss:

Rohit Sharma has won the toss, and has decided to bat first. Interesting decision, as MI have won most of their matches while chasing, this season.

Preview: Its D-Day! After a long and arduous cricketing season, we have finally arrived at the title-decider, as Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant gear-up to face each other, in what promises to be a cracker of a Maharashtra Derby at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, on Sunday.

It is safe to say that both Mumbai and Pune have been the two best sides this season, in the IPL.

The two teams have played some brilliant cricket over the course of the season, with Mumbai coming out as the leaders of the league stage, while RPS finished second. However, Steve Smith’s side has gotten the better of Rohit Sharma’s side on all of their three encounters.

RPS have really proven to be a bogey side for an otherwise invincible Mumbai Indians, and it will be interesting to see whether the latter can get their revenge in this grudge-match.

Tags: rising pune supergiant, mumbai indians (mi), ipl 2017, ipl 2017 final
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith (left) and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma pose with the IPL Trophy on Saturday, eve of the final in Hyderabad. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Can Mumbai Indians topple Rising Pune Supergiant for their third IPL crown?

Pune have the psychological advantage though, having won all three of their matches against Mumbai this year.
21 May 2017 12:33 AM
While Mumbai Indians are chasing their third IPL title, Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant will want to dash MI’s plans and clinch the trophy. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 Final, Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Preview, key players, teams

Rising Pune Supergiant, who have beaten the Rohit Sharma-led side thrice in IPL 2017, enjoy 4-1 winning record against Mumbai Indians.
20 May 2017 7:26 PM

Rising Pune Supergiant coach Stephen Fleming hails MS Dhoni-Steve Smith communication

Fleming said the duo's 'outstanding' relationship was key to the Rising Pune Supergiant's success in IPL 2017.
21 May 2017 12:53 PM
Steve Smith, who replaced the iconic MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant captain ahead of tenth edition of the Indian Premier League, turned team’s fortunes and led the team to IPL 2017 final. (Photo: AFP)

Rising Pune Supergiant’s skipper Steve Smith puts an emotional post on Instagram

'Thank you to everyone here in India that has made this trip so unforgettable,' wrote Smith on Instagram.
21 May 2017 4:39 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes decided to have an unusual photoshoot with her desginated brothers because she didn't have any girlfriends and the photos are really funny. (Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Bride does hilarious photoshoot with 'bros' because she doesn't have girlfriends
Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rising Pune Supergiant’s skipper Steve Smith puts an emotional post on Instagram

Steve Smith, who replaced the iconic MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant captain ahead of tenth edition of the Indian Premier League, turned team’s fortunes and led the team to IPL 2017 final. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Man sets record for eating most 'bhut jolokia' chillies in 2 mins

The chilly is one of the hottest in the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Mother pulls out 27 fingernails from son's gums in shocking footage

The video shows shocking consequences of a common habit (Photo: Facebook)
 

Rising Pune Supergiant coach Stephen Fleming hails MS Dhoni-Steve Smith communication

"Much (has been) made of the relationship. Certainly sitting with them, it has been influential for the youngsters, beneficial for the senior players, and it has been helpful for me," said Rising Pune Supergiant’s coach Stephen Fleming as he lauded MS Dhoni and Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)
 

Film industry in 'real danger': Siddharth Roy Kapur on 28% GST on cinema tickets

Siddharth Roy Kapur.
 

Sachin Tendulkar holds special 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' screening for armed forces

At the special screening of 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' held for Indian Armed Forces, Honorary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar was joined by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa along with personnel and their families from Indian Air Force, Indian Army and Indian Navy. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Rising Pune Supergiant’s skipper Steve Smith puts an emotional post on Instagram

Steve Smith, who replaced the iconic MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant captain ahead of tenth edition of the Indian Premier League, turned team’s fortunes and led the team to IPL 2017 final. (Photo: AFP)

Rising Pune Supergiant coach Stephen Fleming hails MS Dhoni-Steve Smith communication

Sachin Tendulkar holds special 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' screening for armed forces

At the special screening of 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' held for Indian Armed Forces, Honorary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar was joined by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa along with personnel and their families from Indian Air Force, Indian Army and Indian Navy. (Photo: PTI)

IPL 2017 Final: Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma play down head-to-head records

Mumbai Indians v Rising Pune Supergiant: Steve Smith lauds youngsters for RPS success

Steve Smith, who replaced MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant's captain ahead of season 10, said it had been a pleasure working alongside the former India captain. (Photo: IPL Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham