Live| IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: Jaydev Unadkat strikes first, Parthiv Patel departs

While Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith will be trying to add a new trophy to add to his captaincy cap in the IPL 2017 final, Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma will look to become the first captain to win the tournament thrice. (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter)

MI: 7-1 from 2.1 overs

WICKET! Unadkat starts with a slower short delivery, but Parthiv failed to read the change of pace. He lobbed his pull shot straight to Shardul Thakur at mid-on.

MI: 7-0 from 2 overs

Three back-to-back dot balls, before Parthiv steers him away on the off side, for 2 runs.

Smith goes for Washington Sundar to open the bowling again. He comes in for the second over.

MI: 3-0 from 1 over

A cautious start by Mumbai, as Simmons takes three dod balls before getting off the mark on the 4th, steering theball on the leg side with soft hands. Three runs off that first over,

Its Jaydev Unadkat, who will get the IPL 2017 final underway, tonight.

Teams:

Rising Pune Supergiant XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith (c), Manoj Tiwary, MS Dhoni (wk), Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa

Mumbai Indians XI: Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Rohit Sharma (c), Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Johnson, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

Toss:

Rohit Sharma has won the toss, and has decided to bat first. Interesting decision, as MI have won most of their matches while chasing, this season.

Preview: Its D-Day! After a long and arduous cricketing season, we have finally arrived at the title-decider, as Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant gear-up to face each other, in what promises to be a cracker of a Maharashtra Derby at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, on Sunday.

It is safe to say that both Mumbai and Pune have been the two best sides this season, in the IPL.

The two teams have played some brilliant cricket over the course of the season, with Mumbai coming out as the leaders of the league stage, while RPS finished second. However, Steve Smith’s side has gotten the better of Rohit Sharma’s side on all of their three encounters.

RPS have really proven to be a bogey side for an otherwise invincible Mumbai Indians, and it will be interesting to see whether the latter can get their revenge in this grudge-match.