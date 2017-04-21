Supreme Court quashes case against MS Dhoni for lord Vishnu picture

New Delhi: In a huge relief to former Test cricket captain M.S. Dhoni, the Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the criminal proceedings which were initiated against him in a court in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh for a cover photo published in a magazine in 2013 showing him as Lord Vishnu.

In September last, a Bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi had quashed similar proceedings in a court in Bengaluru and the proceedings in Anantapur were stayed on a petition by Mr. Dhoni seeking transfer of the case to a court in Bengaluru.

On Thursday, a Bench of Justices Dipak Misran, A.M. Khanwilkar and M.M. Shantanagouder taking note of the earlier order quashed the Anantapur court proceedings not only against Mr. Dhoni but also against the editor of the magazine.

In a brief order, the Bench said the complaint under Section 295A IPC (hurting the religious feelings) has not been made even remotely going by the ingredients of the complaint filed in Anantapur alleging that by portraying Dhoni as Lord Vishnu, the magazine as well as the former Test captain has hurt the religious sentiments of the people.