Sports, Cricket

Supreme Court quashes case against MS Dhoni for lord Vishnu picture

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Apr 21, 2017, 1:36 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2017, 3:10 am IST
In September last, a Bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi had quashed similar proceedings in a court in Bengaluru.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
 Mahendra Singh Dhoni

New Delhi: In a huge relief to former Test cricket captain M.S. Dhoni, the Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the criminal proceedings which were initiated against him in a court in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh for a cover photo published in a magazine in 2013 showing him as Lord Vishnu.

In September last, a Bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi had quashed similar proceedings in a court in Bengaluru and the proceedings in Anantapur were stayed on a petition by Mr. Dhoni seeking transfer of the case to a court in Bengaluru.

On Thursday, a Bench of Justices Dipak Misran, A.M. Khanwilkar and M.M. Shantanagouder taking note of the earlier order quashed the Anantapur court proceedings not only against Mr. Dhoni but also against the editor of the magazine.

In a brief order, the Bench said the complaint under Section 295A IPC (hurting the religious feelings) has not been made even remotely going by the ingredients of the complaint filed in Anantapur alleging that by portraying Dhoni as Lord Vishnu, the magazine as well as the former Test captain has hurt the religious sentiments of the people.

Tags: mahendra singh dhoni
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US: Parents win battle over toddler's last name of 'Allah'

(Photo: AFP) (Representational Image)
 

Woman says botched surgery has left her with square breasts

She described it as the worst decision of her life (Photo: Pixabay)
 

TN school students create Kalam's face with cups in record bid

Students attempt Guinness world record by creating largest disposable paper cup mosaic of late President APJ Abdul Kalam. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Modi, Paytm founder in Time's 'most influential people list'

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
 

Aishwarya and Abhishek visit Siddhivinayak at their 10th wedding anniversary

Abhishek and Aishwarya with daughter Aaradhya at Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings on their 10th wedding anniversary.
 

Images of Syrian photographer carrying injured child, breaking down go viral

The photographer is being praised on social media (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

South Africa drop Dale Steyn from 2017 ICC Champions Trophy squad

Dale Steyn was picked in the South Africa 'A' team to play three four-day games in England, also in June, after a succession of right shoulder problems. (Photo: BCCI)

Lord Vishnu cover row: Case against Mahendra Singh Dhoni quashed by SC

Mahendra Singh Dhoni courted trouble when he was depicted as Lord Vishnu in a magazine cover. (Photo: Screengrab)

2017 ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli and co to play NZ, Bangladesh in warm-up games

Virat Kohli and co will look to get back into the groove with the two warm-up games. (Photo: BCCI)

Video: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle share experiences about their opening partnerships

While Chris Gayle blazed his way to a 38-ball 77, Virat Kohli brought up his second fifty in three matches this season. (Photo: IPL/ Screengrab)

IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians aim to continue win streak

On a roll with four consecutive victories, two-time champions Mumbai Indians would look to continue the winning streak when they take on Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League match, here on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham