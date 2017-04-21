Blow for Team India as KL Rahul set to miss Champions Trophy in England

KL Rahul, who has played just six ODIs for India, participated in all the three one-day matches against England at home in January and is disappointed with the prospect of missing out on further action. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India's Lokesh Rahul has all but ruled himself out of the upcoming Champions Trophy after suffering a shoulder injury during the Australia Test series.

The opening batsman underwent surgery in England last week, likely ending any chance of playing in the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

Rahul, 25, suffered the injury to his left shoulder during the first Test of the recent Border-Gavaskar series which India won 2-1, but played out the four-match rubber despite the pain.

Rahul scored six fifties in seven Test innings against Australia to finish as his side's second highest run-scorer (393 at 65.50) behind Cheteshwar Pujara (405).

But the elegant right-handed batsman rued the fact he might not be up to scratch for the one-day international showpiece tournament starting June 1 in England.

"I will just have to wait and see but the chances are very, very slim," Rahul was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"I couldn't get into a few positions because my shoulder kept dislocating.

"That's why I couldn't play a lot of shots, had to restrict myself. I played with a lot of medication and taping. Surgery was to fix it on the inside."

Rahul, who has played just six ODIs for India, participated in all the three one-day matches against England at home in January and is disappointed with the prospect of missing out on further action.

"The doctor said it will take two-three months (to recover). Each body is different, so you don't know how it recovers.

"For now, it is two to three weeks of relaxing and after that, I will start physiotherapy. My rehab will start from there," said Rahul.

Defending champions India are placed in Group B with arch-rivals Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka in the eight-team event.