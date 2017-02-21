Sports, Cricket

India get last-ball victory over SA to be crowned champions of Women’s WC qualifiers

AP
Published Feb 21, 2017, 6:53 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2017, 7:14 pm IST
Hamanpreet Kaur scored a run-a-ball 41 in India's 245-9 in 50 overs in reply to South Africa's 244 all out in the final over.
Colombo: Hamanpreet Kaur hit a six and ran briskly for two runs during the last two balls to steal a tense one-wicket win for India over South Africa in the final of the Women's Cricket World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

India were the pre-tournament favourite, followed by South Africa, in the 10-team qualifying event. They, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will join England, Australia, New Zealand, and the West Indies in the Women's World Cup in June in England.

Deepti Sharma top-scored for India with 71. Her 124-run stand for the second wicket with opener Mona Meshram (59) set up the successful run chase.

India appeared to lose their way later, dropping to 223-8 in the 46th over and 237-9 to start the last over, but Kaur held her nerve to see her team through to victory.

Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka took two wickets each for South Africa, whose top eight batswomen hit double figures.

