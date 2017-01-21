 LIVE !  :  President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball in Washington. (Photo: AP) 'Will fight every single day for you': US President Trump at Inaugural Ball
 
Centre to Supreme Court: Recall Lodha rulings

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 21, 2017, 1:10 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 9:25 am IST
Mukul Rohatgi said they were not heard when the court decided to implement some recommendations.
Ajay Shirke (left) and Anurag Thakur (right) were removed as BCCI secretary and president respectively by the Supreme Court (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: The Centre on Friday urged the Supreme Court to recall the July 18, 2016 and January 2 order on implementation of the Justice Lodha panel’s recommendations on administrative reforms in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Mr. Kapil Sibal, appearing for three State associations joined the AG said the order of one association one vote should be recalled as it affected three associations each in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Meanwhile amicus curiae Gopal Subramanian and Anil divan submitted in sealed cover a list of nine names, including past cricketers to be in the committee of administrators. Mr. Subramanian said the listed included some who are above the age of 70, contrary to Lodha panel recommendations. Senior counsel Kapil Sibal, appearing for three State Associations questioned the rationale behind recommending those who are above the age of 70.

However, the bench observed that nine people were too many to run the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The Bench without revealing the nine names indicated that some of them will have to be removed from the list. The Bench said it will appoint administrators for the BCCI on January 24 from list of persons given by amicus curiae and till then the names should not be revealed.

The Bench also questioned the Amicus Curiae Gopal Subramaniam and Anil Divan as to why the list of nine names submitted consisted of people over the age of 70 and stated that ongoing international matches should not face any trouble as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is there to run the BCCI. Mr. Subramanian said every recommendation comes with reason, which has been submitted in another sealed cover. The Supreme Court had earlier issued guidelines, suggesting that the panel of administrators should not be over the age of 70.

The Supreme Court’s earlier order made it clear that the nine-year tenure of an office bearer in the state association or in the BCCI shall be considered cumulatively. Following protests from Mr Sibal and Mr. Rohatgi that this was contrary to Lodha panel recommendations and must be modified, the bench said the nine year tenure will be applicable independently to State associations and the BCCI.

On January 2, the court had dismantled the existing power structure of the BCCI by removing the board’s president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke for impeding the implementation of the Lodha Committee’s recommendations. The court said the board would be supervised by a committee of administrators until new office-bearers were elected once the BCCI implemented the recommendations.

The court had directed the COA to supervise the administration of the BCCI through its chief executive Rahul Johri. The Bench said the issues raised by the AG will be dealt with at a later stage, after the court appoints a panel of administrators to govern BCCI in the interim and implement Lodha panel recommendations. The case will be heard next on Tuesday.

