Sports, Cricket

BCCI vs Lodha Panel: SC irked over use of unparliamentary word by lawyer

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2017, 10:45 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 10:56 am IST
The charged-up hearing in Supreme Court saw an unprecedented heated exchange of words between senior lawyers representing various parties.
The entire courtroom was stunned when senior advocate Vikas Singh during the flow of his arguments used an unparliametary word while alleging conflict of interest on behalf of Justice Lodha Panel which was paid Rs three crore by BCCI for its services. (Photo: PTI)
 The entire courtroom was stunned when senior advocate Vikas Singh during the flow of his arguments used an unparliametary word while alleging conflict of interest on behalf of Justice Lodha Panel which was paid Rs three crore by BCCI for its services. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The high stake BCCI hearing on Friday witnessed a piquant situation when a senior advocate used an unparliamentary word while assailing the verdict, evoking sharp reaction from the Supreme Court which not only reprimanded him but barred him from advancing arguments for the day.

Read: BCCI's work affects govt, reconsider verdict: Attorney General to SC

The charged-up hearing in the BCCI matter before a newly constituted bench of Justices Dipak Misra, AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, saw an unprecedented heated exchange of words between senior lawyers representing various parties.

The entire courtroom was stunned when senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Kerala Cricket Association, during the flow of his arguments used an unparliamentary word while alleging conflict of interest on behalf of Justice Lodha Panel which was paid Rs three crore by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its services.

Also read: BCCI officials welcome ‘lifeline’ Supreme Court verdict on Lodha reforms

Singh immediately profusely apologised to the bench and said he did not mean or intend to say that word.

However, Justice Misra, who headed the bench, immediately took strong exception to the word and said "This is not done. There was no need of this. This word is absolutely unnecessary. Mr Singh you please sit down. We will not hear you".

The senior advocate continued to apologise, saying "Sorry My Lord, I had not intended to speak this word".

To this, the bench said, "We will not hear you, at least for today. May be some other day".

Justice Misra then asked Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi whether he agreed that the use of the word was absolutely unnecessary.

The top law officer said "Yes. It was not necessary and this language should not be used in court".

"Every word has its limitation. Sorry was meant for making a person to think and speak, and not to speak and then think," Justice Misra said.

Justice Chandrachud, who had earlier penned a couple of orders in BCCI matter, said "This kind of language is not even used in district courts of Uttar Pradesh".

Before being elevated to the Supreme Court, Justice Chandrachud was the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court. Heated exchanges were also witnessed in the jam-packed courtroom between senior advocate Kapil Sibal and amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam.

Sibal, who represents BCCI and some state cricket associations including Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra, raised the issue of debarring office bearers on account of their cumulative tenure in state bodies and BCCI.

"Amicus curiae (Gopal Subramaniam) mentioned before the court and the January 3 order was modified a day after. He did not serve any notice upon us and came before the court and got the order modified. I take serious objection to this. There was no such recommendation which was accepted by the court," Sibal said.

To this, Subramaniam said, "I just brought the matter to the court's notice as an amicus and it was corrected. You (Sibal) are casting aspersions on me".

"It was nine plus nine and not just nine. You should not act like an interested party. You are an amicus and at least given notice before mentioning the matter and getting the order modified," Sibal said.

When Sibal further sought modification of January 3 order, the amicus objected that the cricket body had itself gave an undertaking that they will implement the Lodha committee recommendations.

"When did we gave an undertaking that we will implement the recommendations? We always said that we will try to persuade the state associations to implement the recommendations. These are two different things. You know English better than me", Sibal said.

Tags: bcci, supreme court, lodha panel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

On January 2, the Supreme Court had removed BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke from their respective posts. (Photo: PTI)

BCCI's work affects govt, reconsider verdict: Attorney General to SC

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said that though BCCI is a private body, its functioning affects the government too.
20 Jan 2017 4:19 PM
SC stated that persons who have a cumulative tenure of 18 years in the BCCI and state units are eligible to be elected as office bearers subject to a cooling off period. (Photo: PTI)

BCCI officials welcome ‘lifeline’ Supreme Court verdict on Lodha reforms

The likes of Dilip Vengsarkar welcomed the move as it gives him an opportunity to be in BCCI once he is through with his cooling off period.
20 Jan 2017 8:46 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor's amputated foot has its own Instagram account
Caquiaviri opens the carnival celebrations in Bolivia with a 4-day festival where local people get dressed in costumes and the streets get filled by orchestras and bands, traditional dances and bullfights. (Photo: AP)

Bolivian carnival starts with dance, music and drama
Christopher Boffoli is a Seattle-based artist who has made art out of food look more creative than people can ever imagine in his series 'Food for Thought' on his site 'Big Appetite' (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)

Artist makes innovative 'arty' situations with food
NASA released images of the most affected places in the world due to climate change and the pictures are scary. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares shocking images of changes on Earth over the years
Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Buffalo fights mark harvest festivals in Assam and Nepal
Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Flying kites to a dip in the holy river mark Makar Sankranti in India
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump's inauguration speech similar to 'Batman' villain Bane?

A small part of the US President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural speech was sounded somewhat similar to the dialogues of
 

BCCI vs Lodha Panel: SC irked over use of unparliamentary word by lawyer

The entire courtroom was stunned when senior advocate Vikas Singh during the flow of his arguments used an unparliametary word while alleging conflict of interest on behalf of Justice Lodha Panel which was paid Rs three crore by BCCI for its services. (Photo: PTI)
 

Tata JLR fined 900,000GBP after worker lost leg in UK factory

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Modi presented book, shawl to Prince William, Kate

File image of Prince William and Kate Middleton from their India visit. (Photo: AP)
 

First Lady Melania Trump stuns fashion watchers at inaugural balls

President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd at the Freedom Ball in Washington at the Washington Convention Center during the 58th presidential inauguration. (Photo: AP)
 

Woman battling brain tumour, AIIMS says surgery only in 2020

The 65-year-old patient Ramarati Devi, who is battling a brain tumour needs immediate surgery to survive. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Chirag Gandhi counterattacks with massive ton in Irani Trophy

Chirag Gandhi

Centre to Supreme Court: Recall Lodha rulings

Ajay Shirke (left) and Anurag Thakur (right) were removed as BCCI secretary and president respectively by the Supreme Court (Photo: AP)

BCCI officials welcome ‘lifeline’ Supreme Court verdict on Lodha reforms

SC stated that persons who have a cumulative tenure of 18 years in the BCCI and state units are eligible to be elected as office bearers subject to a cooling off period. (Photo: PTI)

Watch: Yuvraj Singh spends time with cancer patients

The kids were enthralled after spending time with Yuvraj who himself is a cancer survivor. (Photo: PTI)

Injury scare for Shikhar Dhawan ahead of third ODI against England

According to sources, Dhawan has some 'issues' on his left thumb that had sustained a minor fracture after the second Test versus New Zealand in October. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham