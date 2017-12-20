LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20: Hosts start on a good note

The team will be presented an opportunity to test their bench strength given the addition of youngsters. (Photo: BCCI)

Toss:

Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to bowl.

Here's how both the teams look like -

Sri Lanka have won the toss and will field first. Here's the playing XI for #TeamIndia #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/NvhklNGCfA — BCCI (@BCCI) December 20, 2017

Thisara Perera has made four changes from the squad in the last ODI. Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Perera are in along with left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando who will make his T20I debut.

SL XI: WU Tharanga, N Dickwella, MDKJ Perera, A Mathews, A Gunaratne, NTLC Perera, D Shanaka, D Chameera, A Dananjaya, V Fernando, N Pradeep — BCCI (@BCCI) December 20, 2017

India captain Rohit Sharma says he would've also chose to bowl first. States dew will be a key factor in the 2nd innings.

Preview:

After the @Paytm ODI series it is time now for the T20I series and we are on our way to Barabati Stadium in Cuttack for the first match. #TeamIndia #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/GrolhF6mzc — BCCI (@BCCI) December 20, 2017

Having comprehensively won the Test and ODI series against Sri Lanka, Team India will be keen on proving their mettle in the shortest format of the game as well when they face Lanka in the first T20 at the Barabati Stadium here on Wednesday.

With skipper Virat Kohli being rested for the shorter formats, stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will be hungry for another bilateral series win, having guided the Men in Blue to an eighth consecutive series win after their ODI triumph. It will also present the team an opportunity to test their bench strength given the addition of youngsters who has been roped in.

Saurashtra left-arm speedster Jaydev Unadkat, who last played in a T20I against Zimbabwe in June 2016 has been recalled for national duty, along with the likes of Washington Sundar, Basil Thampi and Deepak Hooda. Hooda, who made the headlines in February having smashed the fourth fastest Twenty20 century (108) by an Indian during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will be expecting his first call-up.

The batting order will be dependant on Rohit Sharma along with the likes of KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya who will also shoulder the responsibility. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will spearhead the bowling attack while spin duo Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will be backed again to deliver.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are heading to the contest having walked away winless in 5 T20Is on the trot. Lanka will look to Upul Tharanga and Niroshan Dickwella to fire them against a confident Indian bowling line-up.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (Captain), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando and Dusmantha Chameera.

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 1900 IST.

Where to watch the match live?

The match can be seen live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD. The match can also be streamed online on Hotstar.