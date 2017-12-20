search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  The team will be presented an opportunity to test their bench strength given the addition of youngsters. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20: Lanka wins toss, opt to bowl
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20: Hosts start on a good note

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 20, 2017, 5:48 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 7:04 pm IST
Score after 2 overs, IND 13-0: Rahul 3(6), Rohit 10(6); Dananjaya 1-0-3-0
The team will be presented an opportunity to test their bench strength given the addition of youngsters. (Photo: BCCI)
 The team will be presented an opportunity to test their bench strength given the addition of youngsters. (Photo: BCCI)

Toss:

Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to bowl.

 

Here's how both the teams look like -

Thisara Perera has made four changes from the squad in the last ODI. Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Perera are in along with left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando who will make his T20I debut.

India captain Rohit Sharma says he would've also chose to bowl first. States dew will be a key factor in the 2nd innings.

Preview:

Having comprehensively won the Test and ODI series against Sri Lanka, Team India will be keen on proving their mettle in the shortest format of the game as well when they face Lanka in the first T20 at the Barabati Stadium here on Wednesday.

With skipper Virat Kohli being rested for the shorter formats, stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will be hungry for another bilateral series win, having guided the Men in Blue to an eighth consecutive series win after their ODI triumph. It will also present the team an opportunity to test their bench strength given the addition of youngsters who has been roped in.

Saurashtra left-arm speedster Jaydev Unadkat, who last played in a T20I against Zimbabwe in June 2016 has been recalled for national duty, along with the likes of Washington Sundar, Basil Thampi and Deepak Hooda. Hooda, who made the headlines in February having smashed the fourth fastest Twenty20 century (108) by an Indian during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will be expecting his first call-up.

The batting order will be dependant on Rohit Sharma along with the likes of KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya who will also shoulder the responsibility. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will spearhead the bowling attack while spin duo Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will be backed again to deliver.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are heading to the contest having walked away winless in 5 T20Is on the trot. Lanka will look to Upul Tharanga and Niroshan Dickwella to fire them against a confident Indian bowling line-up.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (Captain), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando and Dusmantha Chameera.

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 1900 IST.

Where to watch the match live?

The match can be seen live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD. The match can also be streamed online on Hotstar.

Tags: cuttack t20, india vs sri lanka, rohit sharma, thisara perera, ms dhoni


Related Stories

In pics: MS Dhoni inspects Cuttack pitch ahead of 1st India vs Sri Lanka Twenty20
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20: Dominant hosts are favourites
India vs Sri Lanka: Confident of bouncing back in T20s, says captain Thisara Perera


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Christmas 2017: Dessert recipes to make Yuletide magical

With Christmas being round the corner, we all are getting geared up for a holiday feast. The dessert that caps off the meal is just as important as the mains. To make your Christmas sweeter than before, here are some lip-smacking dessert recipes that we would like to share:
 

Video shows fearless girl casually pat her pet python while sipping milk

The girl and her pet named Cher are known to be from UK (Photo: YouTube)
 

LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20: Lanka wins toss, opt to bowl

The team will be presented an opportunity to test their bench strength given the addition of youngsters. (Photo: BCCI)
 

How Virat Kohli danced with Anushka Sharma at Italy wedding, reveals childhood coach

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. (Photo: Twitter / Anushka Sharma)
 

MNS threatens to stall Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai release for 'hogging all theatres'

Salman Khan in a still from 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'
 

IPL 2018: Auction, dates, venue, player retention and all you need to know

The eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League is set to become a bigger affair, with the return of tournament heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

How Virat Kohli danced with Anushka Sharma at Italy wedding, reveals childhood coach

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. (Photo: Twitter / Anushka Sharma)

IPL 2018: Auction, dates, venue, player retention and all you need to know

The eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League is set to become a bigger affair, with the return of tournament heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). (Photo: PTI)

Here’s how Virat Kohli will train for South Africa series post Delhi reception

After a dominating year as a batsman and as an Indian cricket team skipper, Virat Kohli will be eager to power India to a historic triumph in South Africa. (Photo: AP)

NCA chief Niranjan Shah accuses CoA of usurping BCCI administration

The NCA chairman further pointed out that the CoA was created to mainly carry out two tasks i.e to implement the Lodha panel reforms and to supervise the administration and not to usurp the management of the BCCI.(Photo: PTI)

Ex-girlfriend Sofia Hayat slams Rohit Sharma's emotional moment with wife Ritika

Earlier this year, Sofia Hayat had stated that she blocked the 30-year-old Rohit Sharma from her Twitter account.(Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham