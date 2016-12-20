 LIVE !  :  Karun Nair. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 5: India aim for 4-0 result against England
 
Sports, Cricket

Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 5: India aim for 4-0 result against England

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 20, 2016, 9:04 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 10:02 am IST
Karun Nair smashed an unbeaten 303 on Day 4 to become the second Indian to score a triple Test ton after Virender Sehwag.
Karun Nair. (Photo: PTI)
 Karun Nair. (Photo: PTI)

India: 27/0 from 13 overs

England have made a cautious start here, they look determined to save the Test match. The visitors still trail by 255 runs. R Ashwin and Ishant Sharma are bowling in tandem for India.

Chennai: Welcome to fifth and final day of play of the final Test between India and England in Chennai.

The visiting team finished the fourth day at 5/0 and trail India by 270 runs after Karun Nair smashed a mammoth 303 to become only the second Indian to score a triple ton.

The Karnataka batsman, who was playing his first Test series and only the third match in the longer format of the game, punished England bowlers as India amassed 759 runs to take a 282-run lead against Alastair Cook-led side.

While Karun’s teammate at Karnataka and Team India, KL Rahul, missed out on a double ton on Sunday, the 25-year-old made sure he did not miss out on a golden opportunity to etch his name in the history books with a magnificent knock at Chepauk.

Tags: india vs england, live score, chennai test
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Karun Nair’s parents, M.D.K Nair and Prema, watching their son play at the MAC Stadium.

Triple ton vs England: Karun Nair gives best gift to his parents

Karun Nair’s father, M.D.K. Nair said the knock was a life time achievement for his son.
20 Dec 2016 1:39 AM
Karun Nair

Karun Nair gives happy headache to selectors

In a media interaction, Nair spoke about what went into the scripting of an epic and more.
20 Dec 2016 1:36 AM
Karun Nair scored an unbeaten 303 to become only the second Indian batsman to have scored a triple hundred in Test cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Narendra Modi, Sehwag heap praise on Karun Nair

I am at a loss of words to comment on what Karun did, said India's 1983 World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev
19 Dec 2016 8:01 PM
Karun Nair, playing his third Test, having made his debut in this series only at Mohali, smashed 32 fours and four sixes in his historic 303-run innings in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Watch: Karun Nair's triple ton pushes England on backfoot

Nair unbeaten 303 helped India to declare on 759/7, thus getting a lead of 282 runs on the fourth day of the Chennai Test.
19 Dec 2016 7:06 PM

Best knock I’ve played in my life, says Karun Nair

Karun Nair scored an unbeaten 303 as India pushed England on backfoot in the Chennai Test.
19 Dec 2016 6:07 PM
Following his unbeaten 303, Karun Nair became the quickest to score a triple ton in Tests. He achieved a special feat in his 3rd Test innings. (Photo: BCCI)

5 things to know Karun Nair's triple hundred in Chennai

Karun Nair became the second Indian to score a triple hundred in the Test cricket.
19 Dec 2016 5:11 PM
Karun Nair brings up his double ton as India punish England in the fifth and final Test in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 4: Karun Nair's triple ton powers India to 759

Karun Nair becomes second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple ton in Tests.
19 Dec 2016 8:59 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Nitesh Tiwari were seen promoting 'Dangal' in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan and Dangal team gear up for release with promotions
While much is known about Aamir Khan's acting abilities, he has also lent his voice to numerous songs, with some of them popular even today. (Photo: Video grab from Youtube)

7 times Aamir lent his voice to a song and did a fine job
Aditya Roy Kapur spent time with children affected with cancer at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aditya spends time with kids at cancer hospital
Bollywood stars and celebrities take their Airport looks as seriously as they do their careers. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Kangana, Urvashi, Yuvi-Hazel live life Bollywood size
Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations and events on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Alia, Malaika, other stars grab eyeballs
Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha launched Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's new book in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Sonakshi launch Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's book
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Hrithik impresses with his resilience in Kaabil's second trailer

Screengrabs from the second trailer of 'Kaabil'.
 

Is Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos 'inspired' from Jim Carrey's classic Ace Ventura?

Stils from the two films.
 

Best knock I’ve played in my life, says Karun Nair
 

Varun-Sidharth-Arjun set to rock 2017 with double roles, Ranveer to join in?

The young brigade of Bollywood seem to be returning to the favourite trend of the 80's and 90's.
 

Huge 'dead zone' found in Bay of Bengal

Representational Image. (Photo: Twitter | @DianeN56)
 

Salman Khan to release his app on birthday!

Salman Khan is the first Indian actor to launch his own app (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ BeingSalmanKhan).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

It will be a high-voltage clash: CM Gautam

Skipper Vinay Kumar with J Arun Kumar.(Photo: R. SAMUEL)

Triple ton vs England: Karun Nair gives best gift to his parents

Karun Nair’s parents, M.D.K Nair and Prema, watching their son play at the MAC Stadium.

Karun Nair gives happy headache to selectors

Karun Nair

Ind vs Eng 5th test: Karun-s riot

India's Karun Nair celebrates after scoring 300 runs during the fourth day of the fifth cricket test match against England at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Monday (Photo: AP)

Narendra Modi, Sehwag heap praise on Karun Nair

Karun Nair scored an unbeaten 303 to become only the second Indian batsman to have scored a triple hundred in Test cricket. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham