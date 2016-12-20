Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 5: India aim for 4-0 result against England

India: 27/0 from 13 overs

England have made a cautious start here, they look determined to save the Test match. The visitors still trail by 255 runs. R Ashwin and Ishant Sharma are bowling in tandem for India.

Chennai: Welcome to fifth and final day of play of the final Test between India and England in Chennai.

The visiting team finished the fourth day at 5/0 and trail India by 270 runs after Karun Nair smashed a mammoth 303 to become only the second Indian to score a triple ton.

The Karnataka batsman, who was playing his first Test series and only the third match in the longer format of the game, punished England bowlers as India amassed 759 runs to take a 282-run lead against Alastair Cook-led side.

While Karun’s teammate at Karnataka and Team India, KL Rahul, missed out on a double ton on Sunday, the 25-year-old made sure he did not miss out on a golden opportunity to etch his name in the history books with a magnificent knock at Chepauk.