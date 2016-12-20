Sports, Cricket

Triple hundred vs England: Karun Nair gives best gift to his parents

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BIPIN DANI
Published Dec 20, 2016, 1:39 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 4:06 am IST
Karun Nair’s father, M.D.K. Nair said the knock was a life time achievement for his son.
Karun Nair’s parents, M.D.K Nair and Prema, watching their son play at the MAC Stadium.
 Karun Nair’s parents, M.D.K Nair and Prema, watching their son play at the MAC Stadium.

Mumbai: Parents of Karun Nair came to Chepauk with a hope that their son would score at least a hundred in the Test against England but it was a very “pleasant surprise” for them as their 26-year-old son scored a triple hundred.

Karun Nair’s father, M.D.K. Nair said the knock was a life time achievement for his son. “We are extremely delighted with his performance today. Generally we don’t watch his matches at the stadium but made an exception this time. We came from Bengaluru with a hope to see him score a century but he scored a triple ton to make our day,” he added.

The family was not aware that their son is now in the company of Gary Sobers and Bob Simpson, who too have made their maiden hundred by scoring 300 runs.

“Oh, is it so? We are prouder that our son is in the company of the world’s greatest all-rounder. Sobers is a great man. To be in his company is unbelievable and it will inspire Karun to score many more runs,” said Nair, an irrigation engineer.  

Karun’s parents had to endure some anxious moments on Monday. “When Karun went to tea with a few runs to go for his double hundred, we were tense because we didn’t want him to go Rahul’s way. We are thrilled that he completed his double and triple. We have no words to express our joy,” Nair said.

The proud parents unlikely to witness fifth day’s play on Tuesday. “Karun’s mother, Prema, is a school teacher and has to go to work on Tuesday so we are leaving tonight.”

Tags: karun nair, kl rahul

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos 'inspired' from Jim Carrey's classic Ace Ventura?

Stils from the two films.
 

Best knock I’ve played in my life, says Karun Nair
 

Varun-Sidharth-Arjun set to rock 2017 with double roles, Ranveer to join in?

The young brigade of Bollywood seem to be returning to the favourite trend of the 80's and 90's.
 

Huge 'dead zone' found in Bay of Bengal

Representational Image. (Photo: Twitter | @DianeN56)
 

Salman Khan to release his app on birthday!

Salman Khan is the first Indian actor to launch his own app (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ BeingSalmanKhan).
 

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says no one wants to marry him

Chris Martin wowed audiences in Mumbai weeks back (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

It will be a high-voltage clash: CM Gautam

Skipper Vinay Kumar with J Arun Kumar.(Photo: R. SAMUEL)

Karun Nair gives happy headache to selectors

Karun Nair

Ind vs Eng 5th test: Karun-s riot

India's Karun Nair celebrates after scoring 300 runs during the fourth day of the fifth cricket test match against England at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Monday (Photo: AP)

Narendra Modi, Sehwag heap praise on Karun Nair

Karun Nair scored an unbeaten 303 to become only the second Indian batsman to have scored a triple hundred in Test cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Karun Nair credits Raghavindraa D for good show

Triple-centurion Karun Nair credited Raghavindraa D for giving throwdowns for hours.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham