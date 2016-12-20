Sports, Cricket

India seal 4-0 win over England as Ravindra Jadeja takes 7/48

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2016, 8:22 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 8:25 pm IST
Karun Nair walked away with the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten 303-run knock that set the tone for the victory.
Spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the hero of the day as he returned exceptional figures of 7/48 to spell doom for England. (Photo: BCCI)
 Spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the hero of the day as he returned exceptional figures of 7/48 to spell doom for England. (Photo: BCCI)

Chennai: India pulled the curtains down on England's winter of discontent in the manner befitting their dominance as the hosts clinched the five-match series 4-0 with an innings and 75-run victory in the fifth and final cricket Test here on Tuesday.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the hero of the day as he returned exceptional figures of 7/48 to spell doom for England.

Jadeja's effort deserves special mention as he shone on a pitch where there were no demons. However, triple-centurion Karun Nair walked away with the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten 303-run knock that set the tone for the victory.

In the process of winning their ninth match of the year to stretch an unbeaten run to 18, the hosts wrote and rewrote a plethora of records, including notching up their biggest-ever series victory over England.

Their previous best was the 3-0 verdict under Mohammed Azharuddin's captaincy in 1992-93.

 

Having made a sedate start to the day, England made a hash of it after tea as they lost their last six wickets for a mere 15 runs.

England were staring down the barrel at 200 for eight, with Jadeja doing the bulk of damage in an exceptional display of slow bowling on a pitch that was one of the flattest in recent times.

The left-arm spinner, who also pulled off a brilliant catch earlier in the day, triggered the English slide when he lured Moeen Ali into playing a casual shot after the tea break.

From 192 for four, the scoreline suddenly read 200 for eight, with plenty of overs left for Indian bowlers to wrap up the tail.

It soon became 207 for nine as the inevitable dawned on England and the end came when the last line of defence, Jake Ball, was foxed by Jadeja for a three-ball duck.

Celebration erupted in the stands at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, and the Indian players also broke into wild celebrations following the team's fifth successive Test series win since September last year. The win also made it India's longest unbeaten run in Test cricket, surpassing the previous best of 17 wins between 198-87.

In front of the plenty of heads totting the stands, the Indian players went on a lap of honour.

A pall of gloom, however, descended on the English camp, while the Indians' joy knew no bounds.

England lost 10 wickets in 48.2 overs, for the addition of 104 runs, after their openers – captain Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings - had added 103.

Jadeja got into the act after lunch as he struck thrice to bring the spring back in India's steps to leave England at 167 for four at tea.

Jadeja first cut short Cook's stay at the crease when he was one shy of a half century, followed that with the dismissal of Jennings (54) and then sent back Joe Root (6) to leave England in a spot of bother at 126 for three.

The situation got worse for the visitors when they lost Jonny Bairstow, sent back by a Ishant Sharma, who looked pretty sharp and thereafter, tested Ben Stokes with deliveries that got off the wicket.

At tea, first-innings centurion Moeen Ali and Stokes were batting on 32 and 13 respectively, cutting down the deficit to 115 runs with six wickets remaining.

Jadeja, who pulled off a brilliant catch at midwicket to end Bairstow's brief stay in the middle, had impressive figures of 3/38 before the start of the final session.

Moeen and Stokes' partnership had consumed 12 overs by tea, and had settled English nerves a bit.

Even though the hosts looked threatening, England took solace from the fact that the pitch remained pretty flat and hoped to avoid a 0-4 drubbing even with an set ultra attacking field placements. That was, however, not to be as wickets fell in a heap in the final session.

The first wicket of the day came when Cook, like he often does, shuffled across too much and ended up giving a catch at leg slip.

Jennings offered a return catch to Jadeja in a soft dismissal, while Root was out lbw after he went for a sweep and failed to connect.

Virat Kohli went for a review after the on field umpire thought otherwise, and the India skipper was right as replays showed the full ball hitting the leg stump.

Then Bairstow flicked one towards deep midwicket and an agile Jadeja too a great catch running backwards.

That was tea, and things only got worse after the break. Moeen was the first casualty after tea as he fell to Jadeja's guile - caught at mid-on by Ravichandran Ashwin to a casual shot.

Jadeja was not done as he next dismissed Ben Stokes, who hit straight into the waiting hands of Karun Nair at midwicket.

Liam Dawson became Amit Mishra's first wicket of the inniings, while Adil Rashid and Stuart Broad too perished quickly.

Earlier, England got through to lunch unscathed, reaching 97 without suffering an early setback.

Having already conceded the five-match series, England had their backs to the wall on the penultimate evening after Nair notched up an incredible 303 to put the hosts in a commanding position, from where they could gun for a 4-0 series win.

Trailing by 270 runs after conceding a huge 282-run first-innings lead, an innings defeat was not out of question when the English openers made their way back to the pavilion at stumps on the fourth day.

However, skipper Cook and Jennings stood firm and succeeded in negotiating the Indian bowlers in the first session of play on what was by far the best batting surface in the series.

Cook was batting on 47 while Jennings, who had scored a century on debut in Mumbai, was giving the English captain company on 46.

Luck was on England's side as Cook got a life a couple of overs into the day's proceedings. The bowler to suffer was off-spinner Ashwin as wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel failed to latch onto an outside edge from the left-hander's willow.

As the ball turned away from Cook, Parthiv moved to his left but the ball brushed the gloves and fell in front of slip. The ball would have gone straight to Virat Kohli if

Parthiv had not moved to his left. Cook was on 4 then. The pitch wasn't exactly the kind where the spinners could extract big turn, but Ashwin and Jadeja fancied their chances.

Even with fielders placed around the batsmen, they could not succeed, though Ashwin should have had a wicket to his name by lunch.

Cook and Jennings had been watchful, showed the gumption to fight for a draw and though there was one clear chance, the pitch has nothing for the bowlers.

Tags: india vs england, chennai test, ravindra jadeja, karun nair
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

There is lot of respect among players in the changing room. That's how we end up being in a winning position more often than not, said Virat Kohli after India’s 4-0 series win over England. (Photo: PTI)

Comprehensive series win reflects team’s character: Virat Kohli

Credit to Virat, they (India) have outplayed us, hard to say as a professional but they've been better, said England skipper Alastair Cook.
20 Dec 2016 6:24 PM
Ravindra Jadeja finished with a career-best 7-48 as India defeated England in the fifth and final Test in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja spins India to crushing win over England

Jadeja's 7-wicket haul powered India to an innings and 75-run win in Chennai Test.
20 Dec 2016 5:13 PM
I have got to go away and do some thinking, get back home and do it without the emotive side of what's happened over the last nine weeks, said Alastair Cook as the doubts about him continuing as England’s Test skipper grow with every passing day. (Photo: AP)

Alastair Cook yet to decide on future as England skipper

Joe Root is tipped to take over as England’s Test skipper if Alastair Cook decides to step down from the captaincy duties.
20 Dec 2016 6:50 PM
MS Dhoni led India to victory in the World Twenty20 in 2007 and 2011 ICC ODI World Cup. (Photo: AFP)

MS Dhoni can surely play under Virat Kohli: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels that Kohli should be made captain across all formats, if selectors feel that Dhoni can't continue till 2019 cricket WC.
20 Dec 2016 1:42 PM

Technology Gallery

The most quirky car in the whole list of cars for the Forza Horizon 3 - The Reliant Supervan III

Year-ender 2016: Did you play these games?
China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Britain's 90-year-old Queen Elizabeth eases her workload - slightly

Queen Elizabeth will however continue with hosting foreign dignitaries and other jobs while remaining patron of 600 organisations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian-origin UK shop manager uses red dye to scare off robber

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

I will do two films next year, have come to India to finalise them: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra confirmed that her international co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron will visit India to promote their film 'Baywatch'.
 

Is Kat making a point by being seen often with Aditya post breakup with Ranbir?

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya are supposed to be great friends in real life.
 

Apple in talks with India to manufacture locally: report

Apple Inc is in talks with India's government to explore making products locally.
 

Video: This sweeper dealt with an illegally parked car like a boss

The video was shared on Facebook and later on Youtube along with the description. (Photo: Facebook))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Comprehensive series win reflects team’s character: Virat Kohli

There is lot of respect among players in the changing room. That's how we end up being in a winning position more often than not, said Virat Kohli after India’s 4-0 series win over England. (Photo: PTI)

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja spins India to crushing win over England

Ravindra Jadeja finished with a career-best 7-48 as India defeated England in the fifth and final Test in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Alastair Cook yet to decide on future as England skipper

I have got to go away and do some thinking, get back home and do it without the emotive side of what's happened over the last nine weeks, said Alastair Cook as the doubts about him continuing as England’s Test skipper grow with every passing day. (Photo: AP)

Ind vs Eng, 5th Test: India thump England to complete 4-0 series win

Ravindra Jadeja put England in all sorts of trouble as India won the Chennai Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Players data found on public computer, England team hit by security breach in Chennai

England cricket team contacted the local authorities in Chennai after it was revealed that the security details of their stay were found on a public computer. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham