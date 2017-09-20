Sports, Cricket

BCCI nominates MS Dhoni for Padma Bhushan award

PTI
Published Sep 20, 2017, 1:52 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2017, 2:00 pm IST
If MS Dhoni is conferred with Padma Bhushan, he will become the 11th Indian cricketer to get the third highest civilian honour.
MS Dhoni has 16 international hundreds (6 in Tests and 10 in ODIs) along with 100 international half-centuries.(Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: The Indian cricket board has nominated Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the country's third highest civilian award -- the Padma Bhushan -- for his contribution to the game.

A senior BCCI official confirmed that the Board has only sent one name for the Padma awards this year and it was a unanimous decision to nominate India's most successful captain.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been nominated by the BCCI for the Padma Bhushan award. There was no doubt among the members that Dhoni has impeccable credentials.

"Two World titles (2011 50-over World Cup and 2007 World T20), nearly 10,000 runs, 90 Test matches. There is no one better than him, who could have been nominated," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The BCCI has not sent any other nominations for the Padma awards this year.

The 36-year-old has scored 9737 runs in 302 ODIs besides 4876 runs in 90 Test matches. He has also played 78 T20 Internationals, notching up 1212 runs.

He has 16 international hundreds (6 in Tests and 10 in ODIs) along with 100 international half-centuries.

As a wicketkeeper, Dhoni has held 584 catches across formats (256 in Tests, 285 in ODIs and 43 in T20 Internationals). He has also effected 163 stumpings.

Dhoni is already a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna, Rajeev Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Padma Shri award.

If Dhoni is conferred with Padma Bhushan, he will become the 11th Indian cricketer to get the third highest civilian honour.

Some of the notable international cricketers, who have been the recipients of Padma Bhushan award are Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Chandu Borde, Prof DB Deodhar, Col CK Nayudu, and Lala Amarnath.

The lesser known names include Raja Bhalindra Singh of Patiala, who played 13 first-class matches, and Vijaya Anand -- the Maharaja of Vizianagram, who was India's captain during their 1936 tour to England. 

Tags: ms dhoni, padma bhushan, team india, bcci
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Here’s what Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh said on his equation with Virat Kohli

Shabnam backed Kohli’s decision to select his set of players and stated that the Team India talisman has always stood by her son.(Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s why mystery woman crashes every funeral at local church for 14 years

While the priest says that he is powerless to stop her from attending, families are not too happy about it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

North Korean acrobat snaps his neck as stunt goes horribly wrong

The North Korean athlete was performing in Russia (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Flipkart, Amazon online sale tips: Be a ‘smart’ electronics shopper this season

Most people often end up securing good deals on products that they find not worthy or simply unnecessary. (representative image)
 

This Shibani Dandekar-Hardik Pandya Twitter chat has taken social media by storm

The duo exchanged a flattering conversation on Twitter, with Shibani lauding the all-rounder. (Photo: Instagram/AFP)
 

Video: Girl's heart pushes out of chest, beats outside the body due to rare disorder

She couldn't undergo surgery due to high blood pressure (Photo: YouTube)
