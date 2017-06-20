Did Virat Kohli speak to CAC about Anil Kumble before ICC Champions Trophy final?

The media has been abuzz with reports of differences between India coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The BCCI has extended Anil Kumble’s tenure as Team India coach till the West Indies. However, it is learnt that Virat Kohli, on the eve of ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan on Sunday, told Cricket Advisory Committee that he does not want Kumble as India’s coach.

The CAC consists of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. It is also reported that Kohli also told the BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, CEO Rahul Johri and general manager Dr MV Sridhar about his reservations against Kumble.

Right before India opened their ICC Champions Trophy campaign in England; the media was abuzz with reports of fall out between Kumble and Kohli. It was reported that the bone of contention between Kohli (some other Indian cricketers as well) and Kumble was team selection, player management and approach towards players in regards with injury and preparations for the match.

While Kohli, ahead of India’s opening game in Champions Trophy 2017 against Pakistan, refuted the reports of differences, BCCI, after it invited applications for the role of Team India head coach last month, had delayed the decision on Kumble’s future as India’s head coach.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Kohli has “strong reservations” with Kumble continuing in the role. The former leg-spinner took over from Ravi Shastri, who was Team India Director, last year.

"Kohli is very clear about where he stands vis-a-vis Kumble. It seems the relationship is beyond the repair stage.... From Kohli's side, at least....,” The Telegraph quoted a source in the BCCI as saying.

“However, the CAC will now meet Kumble and see if a patch-up is possible," one of the well-placed sources said rather late in the day,” added the report.

The likes of Virender Sehwag, Richard Pybus, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput and Dodda Ganesh have applied for the post of Team India coach while Kumble got a direct entry in the application process.

It is reported that while there are contenders to replace Kumble, his record as India coach has been exemplary. Although India could not win the Champions Trophy, under Kumble, the team had lost just one series across formats over last year.

"Kumble's track record as head coach is almost without a blemish. How does one remove him? On what grounds? Moreover, other issues come up....To what extent should the captain have a say? Also, can we have a situation where Kohli, no matter how successful and brilliant he is, gets complete charge? Big questions need to be settled," said the source in BCCI.