Sports, Cricket

MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians are back at top

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVI CHAKRAVARTHY
Published May 20, 2017, 1:17 am IST
Updated May 20, 2017, 1:17 am IST
Crush KKR to set up final against Rising Pune Supergiants.
Mumbai Indians’ celebrate the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Robin Uthappa.
 Mumbai Indians’ celebrate the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Robin Uthappa.

Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians were like wounded tigers and into their lap sleep-walked the Kolkata Knight Riders. Having been forced into Qualifier 2 after being humbled by Rising Pune Supergiant at home, the mighty Mumbai destroyed Gautam Gambhir’s men with a powerful, professional display cruising to a six-wicket victory and set up a grudge final against Steve Smith’s RPS in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Come crunch time, the Knight Riders couldn’t lift themselves against Mumbai, whose bowling arsenal blew away Gambhir’s hopes at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Friday evening. A far bigger crowd than what turned up for the Eliminator two days ago were treated to some brilliant display of bowling by Karn Sharma (4-16) and Jasprit Bumrah (3-7) as the Knights were crushed under the weight of their expectations.

Left shell-shocked at 31 for five after seven overs, KKR barely managed to get past three figures through a face-saving 56-run sixth-wicket partnership between Suryakumar Yadav (31) and Ishank Jaggi (28), being bowled out for 107 in 18.5 overs. Left to chase a small total, Mumbai wouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth. Though encountering a small hiccup losing their top order in Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel and Ambati Rayudu with just 34 on the board in the 6th over, Krunal Pandya (45 n.o., 30b, 8x4) and skipper Rohit Sharma (26, 24b) guided them with a racy 54-run (40b) fourth wicket partnership as Mumbai raced to 111 for four with 33 deliveries to spare.

Frankly, there was nothing that KKR could do right on the day and it began with the toss where Rohit called it right and sent his opponents in. Bumrah with his quirky action set the cat amongst the pigeons snaring the dangerous Chris Lynn in the second over and leggie Karn rocked the Kolkata citadel snaring pinch-hitter Sunil Narine with his fourth delivery off the fifth over. At 25/2 after five, KKR were a pale shadow of the team that blasted Royal Challengers at this venue racing to 105 in five a little less than two weeks ago.

The pacy Bumrah trapped Robin Uthappa with an unplayable delivery on his legs and his spell read two for two. Karn then ensured the poorest Power Play by Kolkata forcing Gambhir to hit straight to Hardik Pandya in the deep before trapping Colin de Grandhomme for a first-ball duck. Having dropped the misfiring Yusuf Pathan and missing the injured Manish Pandey, KKR were in deep trouble. If the first six produced a mere 25, it was 43/5 at the end of ten. Suryakumar and Jaggi then attempted a rescue act with a brave but brief stand.

Scorecard

Kolkata Knight Riders: C. Lynn c Pollard b Bumrah 4, S. Narine st Patel b Sharma 10, G. Gambhir c HH Pandya b Sharma 12, R. Uthappa lbw b Bumrah 1, I. Jaggi c Johnson b Sharma 28, C de Grandhomme lbw b Sharma 0, S. Yadav c Malinga b Bumrah 31, P. Chawla c Rayudu b Johnson 2, N. Coulter-Nile c HH Pandya b Johnson 6, U. Yadav (not out) 2, A. Rajpoot b Malinga 4. Extras (lb-3, w-4) 7. Total (in 18.5 overs) 107.

FoW: 1-5, 2-24, 3-25, 4-31, 5-31, 6-87, 7-94, 8-100, 9-101.
Bowling: Johnson 4-0-28-2, Bumrah 3-1-7-3, Malinga 3.5-0-24-1, Sharma 4-0-16-4, K. Pandya 3-0-25-0, H. Pandya 1-0-4-0.

Mumbai Indians: L. Simmons lbw b Chawla 3, P. Patel c Uthappa b U. Yadav 14, A. Rayudu b Chawla 6, R. Sharma c Rajpoot b Coulter-Nile 26, K. Pandya not out 45, K. Pollard not out 9. Extras (lb-4, w-4) 8. Total (for four wickets in 14.3 overs) 111.

FoW: 1-11, 2-24, 3-34, 4-88.
Bowling: U. Yadav 2.3-0-23-1, P. Chawla 4-0-34-2, M. Coulter-Nile 3-0-15-1, S. Narine 4-0-21-0, A. Rajpoot 1-0-14-0.

Tags: kolkata knight riders, mumbai indians, ipl 2017

Lifestyle Gallery

Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cannes 2017: Ash sizzles in pristine gown, poses with Rihanna

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rihanna.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 spotted online briefly

Xiaomi Redmi Pro
 

This new bangle gives health tips to pregnant women in India and Bangladesh

The bangle is made of durable plastic and is water-resistant with a long-lasting battery that does not require charging throughout the duration of a pregnancy. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Apurva harassed us a lot, is only after his two minutes of fame: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut and Apurva Asrani's controversy might even take the legal route and could affect the release of the film.
 

Woman lets photographer set her wedding dress on fire for ‘perfect’ photo

The video of the Chinese bride shows her photographer lighting the fire but things take a turn for the worse unlike what they expected. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Once again, Bella Hadid suffers wardrobe malfunction at Cannes

Bella Hadid's wardrobe malfunction at the 70th edition of Cannes Film Festival.(Pics: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

IPL 2017 Qualifier 2, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Rain threatens play

If there is no match, then Mumbai Indians will move to the final as they have finished on top of the points table after the league stage. (Photo: BCCI)

Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: Sehwag, Kaif hit back at Twitter trolls from Pakistan

The former India cricketers – Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif – did not mince any words as they hit back in style to the tweets which targeted them following ICJ’s stay order on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution in Pakistan. (Photo: Mohammad Kaif Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar receives blessings from Narendra Modi for ‘Sachin A Billion Dreams’

“Thank you for your inspiring message @narendramodi ji 'Jo khele, Wahi khile!' Could not have agreed more,” tweeted Sachin Tendulkar following his meeting with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Sachin Tendulkar Twitter)

Umpires, match referees announced for ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena will be on-filed umpires for the tie between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Dinesh Karthik replaces injured Manish Pandey in India’s ICC Champions Trophy squad

Dinesh Karthik was one of the five stand-byes and has been rewarded for his stupendous form in the domestic cricket last season. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham