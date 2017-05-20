IPL 2017 Final, Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Preview, key players, teams

While Mumbai Indians are chasing their third IPL title, Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant will want to dash MI’s plans and clinch the trophy. (Photo: BCCI)

Hyderabad: It's winners take all and the losers go home trophyless as Mumbai Indians take on Rising Pune Supergiant in the final showdown of the Indian Premier League 2017 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

While Kolkata Knight Riders and IPL 9 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad had their chances to seal a place in the final, in what some could say, a perfect finish, the top two sides, following the conclusion of the league stage have set up what could be a mouthwatering clash.

While MI managed to beat all the six other sides in the tournament at least once in IPL 2017, Steve Smith-led RPS remain the only side who got the better of Rohit Sharma-led unit three times – twice in the league stage and then in Qualifier 1. The wins have taken RPS’ head to head record against MI to 4-1 and the Sanjiv Goenka-owned side will be eager to make it 5-1 in what could be their final match in the history of IPL, keeping in mind the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals’ comeback to the competition next season.

While RPS and the other new franchise Gujarat Lions with IPL’s governing committee will want BCCI to move the IPL as a 10-team tournament, RPS’ first aim as they take on the Mukesh Ambani-owned side will be to beat them before the administrators contemplate.

A win will also help their case to get the BCCI to make the IPL a 10-team tournament.

Strengths and weaknesses:

Mumbai Indians:

The last time Mumbai Indians lost Qualifier 1, they went on to win the tournament in IPL 2013. MI looked to have lost the plot after the loss against RPS in Qualifier 1 as their death bowling and batting let them down, but like a champion side would, the team did not make the same mistake again and ran through Kolkata Knight Riders to seal their spot in the final.

Although Rohit Sharma’s batting form has been a concern, Rohit, the captain, has done an outstanding job. However, as MI chase their third title, Rohit, the batsman must fire. However, MI will also want their leading run-getter in IPL 2017, Parthiv Patel, to continue his good form with the bat. While the diminutive wicketkeeper-batsman has had a multiple opening partners – Jos Buttler and Lendl Simmons namely, Parthiv has stuck to his task and provided MI some fine starts with the bat.

Pandya brothers – Krunal and Hardik Pandya, and Kieron Pollard, who have played some crucial knocks in MI’s march to the finals, will once again hold the key in the final and Ambati Rayudu, who made a comeback to the side after recovering from injury, will also hold key to MI’s fortunes in presence more than a handful of big-hitting batsmen.

While MI’s batting looks strong on the paper, the bowling, despite poor 19th and 20th over versus RPS in Qualifier 1, remains MI’s forte. More so, with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Karn Sharma and Krunal Pandya upping their game at the right time.

While Mitchell McClenaghan, MI’s leading wickettaker (19 wickets) in IPL 2017 did not play the Eliminator against KKR, Mitchell Johnson did well to justify his place in the playing XI if the Kiwi pacer fails to attain match fitness.

Rising Pune Supergiant:

From finishing at the seventh place in IPL 2016 to being the first team to qualify for the finals in IPL 2017, RPS have come a long way in what was an excellent season for the side that saw their leadership transfer from MS Dhoni to Steve Smith which invited a lot of criticism.

Fortunately for Smith, an excellent season, which saw RPS beating MI, their opponents in the final, three times, have brought them within touching of the IPL trophy with “Where talent meets opportunity” embodied on it.

While Steve Smith, with 421 runs against his name, has chipped in with crucial contributions, it is the showing of IPL first timers – Rahul Tripathi (388 runs) and Ben Stokes (316 runs and 12 wickets), who is no longer with the RPS as he had to join the England squad for a training camp in Spain, that has been standouts. Although MS Dhoni had his struggles with the bat, the man, who is known to up his game when it matters the most, has played his part with the bat, as a wicketkeeper, and in guiding Steve Smith with encroaching his space as the leader of the team.

Manoj Tiwary, despite being moved around the batting order, has played its part. While Ajinkya Rahane has been patchy, he has performed well against RPS in the last two years.

The bowling, with Jaydev Unadkat being the highest wicket-taker for RPS with 19 wickets, may not have the firepower like teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad or Mumbai Indians have but RPS bowlers – Imran Tahir, Daniel Christian, Adam Zampa Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur in addition to Ben Stokes, have put up their hands in crucial situations.

While RPS have won all their games in IPL 2017 against MI, the Pune side will want all the pieces of the puzzle to fall into place for one final time in the summit clash.

Players to watch out for:

Mumbai Indians:

Jasprit Bumrah:

The obvious pick for many, Jasprit Bumrah has continued his fine run of form in the IPL. The Gujarat pacer, who bowls yorkers at will, will be crucial as MI chase title triumph. While MS Dhoni targeted him in the 20th over in Qualifier 1 at the Wankhede Stadium, Bumrah has troubled big hitters like the former India captain in the past and he will be keen to do the same in an all-important final.

Rohit Sharma:

Rohit has only three fifties this IPL season and he is due for a big knock, and knowing the fact he had done it for so many times in IPL, it won’t be surprising if Rohit turns up on the big day and plays a match-changing innings. Remember, he had a chance to do it for MI against RPS in the league stage before he lost his cool on the on-field umpire at the Wankhede Stadium and as the luck would have it, to make amends for that slip up.

Rising Pune Supergiant:

MS Dhoni:

Emotional favourite. The man has won all that’s there to be won in cricket for India and in the IPL. Add to it, his street-smart approach towards batting and wicketkeeping and ability to outdo the opponents with his quirky field placements. Although he is not leading the RPS side, trust Dhoni to come up with suggestions which Smith may want to listen to.

Lockie Ferguson:

He has played only three games in the IPL this season and came into the picture mostly when Ben Stokes was not available for selection. But the New Zealand pacer has done well in 2 of the three games he played for Rising Pune Supergiant.

Predicted XI:

Mumbai Indians:

Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Lendl Simmons, Ambati Rayudu, Rohit Sharma (captain), Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Johnson / Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

Rising Pune Supergiant:

Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith (captain), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Manoj Tiwary, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Adam Zampa, Jaydev Unadkat.

Prediction:

Mumbai Indians have experience of playing the finals before while Rising Pune Supergiant will have an uncluttered mind; something which is a prerequisite to play in crunch games like finals of the tournament. What RPS also has, in addition to their 4-1 record against MI, is the presence of MS Dhoni; the man who has been there and done that before multiple times to help keep all the nerves in check of his fellow team members.

While Mumbai Indians – just on the basis man to man comparisons may have a bit of an upper hand against RPS, Dhoni’s presence in the lineup can make the Pune side an emotional favourite for a majority of Indian fans.