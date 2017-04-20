Lord Vishnu cover row: Case against Mahendra Singh Dhoni quashed by SC

Mahendra Singh Dhoni courted trouble when he was depicted as Lord Vishnu in a magazine cover. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has quashed a case against former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for allegedly depicting himself as Lord Vishnu on the cover of a magazine.

The complaint that was filed by social activist Jayakumar Hiremath, was overturned by the SC on Thursday. The apex court explained that it would be unjust if Dhoni were to be prosecuted for something that had no malicious intent.

The SC also quashed the case against the editor of the magazine.

The apex court had, in 2016, quashed the criminal proceedings against Dhoni, undertaken at the Karnataka High Court.

The bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said, "We interfere with the order of the High Court and quash the proceedings including the summoning order against the accused... we have taken note of the complaint and the offence alleged while passing this order.”